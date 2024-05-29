Maharaj first look poster OUT: Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat look unrecognizable in historic period drama

Everyone has been eyeing Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan’s big Bollywood debut with Yash Raj Film’s ambitious drama, Maharaj. It was just a couple of days back that Pinkvilla exclusively informed you about the show's release date. Now, confirming the same, makers have dropped the first look poster with an official announcement.

First look poster of Junaid Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat's film, Maharaj out

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Aamir Khan’s son Junaid’s debut film, Maharaj will premiere on Netflix from June 16, 2024. Today, on May 29, the streaming platform took to their social media handle and dropped the first look poster of the film featuring Jaideep Ahlawat and Junaid Khan.

“The fight for the truth between a powerful man and a fearless journalist. Based on true events - Maharaj is releasing on 14 June, only on Netflix!,” read the caption alongside the post. It goes without saying that both the actors look unrecognizable in the period drama.

Jaideep donning the role of a king is seen standing against the backdrop of his lavish palace. Meanwhile, Junaid in contrast to him has a newspaper in the background that reads, "Supreme Court Of Bombay." The theme of the poster clearly suggests that the two will be seen locking horns with each other in the film.

Take a look:

Fans' reaction to the post

Soon after the post was shared, fans thronged the comments section expressing their anticipation for the film and Junaid’s debut. A user wrote, “All junaid is love,” another fan commented, “This iss outstanding!,” while a third fan exclaimed, “Junaid Khan in the building,” while another fan exclaimed, “Omg!! Cant wait for Junaid khan debut,” and another chimed in, “All Eyes On Junaid Khan.”

About Maharaj and some exclusive deets

The historic period drama set against the backdrop of the 1862 Maharaja Libel Case is helmed by Siddharth P Malhotra and backed by Aditya Chopra. Notably, a source close to the development also shared with us that the trailer of Maharaj will be out around June 5, followed by a 9-day gap leading to the release. “Being an OTT release, Netflix has strategically devised a short pre-release campaign. The major push will come post the release when the content does the talking and creates more points for conversation,” the source said.

