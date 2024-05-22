5 Shah Rukh Khan And Aishwarya Rai Bachchan movies that are unmissable

Shah Rukh Khan And Aishwarya Rai Bachchan movies are undeniably some of the classics Bollywood has ever delivered. Their iconic chemistry is etched in the hearts of cine-goers for all the right reasons. Both the superstars are also close friends in real life. Nevertheless, fans found their obsession in movies of Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, so much so that mere a cameo appearance of them in each other’s films has been a visual delight for fans.

5 Shah Rukh Khan And Aishwarya Rai Bachchan movies that are wholesome watch

1. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Fawad Khan, Lisa Haydon, Imran Abbas

Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Fawad Khan, Lisa Haydon, Imran Abbas Director: Karan Johar

Karan Johar IMDb Rating: 5.8/10

5.8/10 Movie Genre: Romance, Drama, Musical

Romance, Drama, Musical Release year: 2016

2016 Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV

Let's begin Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai movie list with the film that has been aging like a fine wine. Karan Johar's directorial romantic drama, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil unfolded as a captivating tale of unrequited love, friendship, and heartbreak. This poignant story has garnered a dedicated fan following, and the unexpected cameo by King Khan added to its visual splendor.

The story revolves around Alizeh (Anushka Sharma) who continues to have feelings for her ex-boyfriend Ali (Fawad Khan) while she meets Ayan (Ranbir Kapoor) who has an incredible bond with her. Saba (Aishwarya Rai) is seen as a divorced poetess who meets heartbroken Ayan and falls in love. SRK appears in a small guest appearance, Tahir Taliyar Khan for a significant turn in the film.

2. Devdas (2000)

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Kirron Kher, Smita Jaykar, Tiku Talsania

Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Kirron Kher, Smita Jaykar, Tiku Talsania Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali IMDb Rating: 7/10

7/10 Movie Genre: Drama, Romance, Musical

Drama, Romance, Musical Release year: 2002

2002 Where to watch: JioCinema, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV

One of the greatest and tragic Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai movies, Devdas, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been hailed in great spirits, especially for bringing India a ticket to the Oscars. The film narrated the pure love saga between childhood friends Dev and Paro.

While everyone expects them to get married after they grow up, however, things don’t go as merry. The cast difference and ego clashes come in the forefront, with love taking a backseat.

SRK and Aish's electrifying chemistry, coupled with unforgettable scenes and outstanding performances by the actors, along with a timeless musical album, creates an enriching viewing experience.

3. Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam (2002)

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan, Atul Agnihotri, Suman Ranganath, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aruna Irani, Dinesh Hingoo

Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan, Atul Agnihotri, Suman Ranganath, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aruna Irani, Dinesh Hingoo Director: K.S. Adiyaman and Sanjay Singh

K.S. Adiyaman and Sanjay Singh IMDb Rating: 5.4/10

5.4/10 Movie Genre: Romance and Drama

Romance and Drama Release year: 2002

2002 Where to watch: JioCinema, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube

We do realize this wasn’t purely an Aishwarya and Shah Rukh Khan movie; however, this was another film that kept the audiences hooked with its storyline. Though SRK and Aish weren’t paired opposite each other, the diva’s special appearance was something which no one was expecting.

The film was about Radha (Madhuri Dixit) who shares a great bond with her childhood friend, Suraj (Salman Khan). Radha is wedded to Gopal (Shah Rukh Khan), a controlling and unpleasant individual who harbors misconceptions and constantly suspects Radha and Suraj of being romantically involved. However, everything takes a different turn when Gopal discovers that Suraj has a girlfriend named Suman (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan).

4. Mohabbatein (2000)

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Uday Chopra, Jugal Hansraj, Jimmy Shergill, Shamita Shetty, Preeti Jhangiani, Kim Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Archana Puran Singh, Saurabh Shukla, Helen, Amrish Puri, Shefali Shah

Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Uday Chopra, Jugal Hansraj, Jimmy Shergill, Shamita Shetty, Preeti Jhangiani, Kim Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Archana Puran Singh, Saurabh Shukla, Helen, Amrish Puri, Shefali Shah Director: Aditya Chopra

Aditya Chopra IMDb Rating: 7/10

7/10 Movie Genre: Romance, Drama

Romance, Drama Release year: 2000

2000 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV

Out of all the movies of Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai, Mohabbatein stands out as a timeless representation of romantic drama in Bollywood. From Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic violin playing to sweater over the shoulders and actresses dancing in the picturesque setting in chiffon saree, this film had it all.

The movie narrates the story of a strict principal, Narayan (Amitabh Bachchan) who is against love. Despite the fact, his three students from Gurukul fall in love, and what follows is a ride filled with twists and turns. Furthermore, the backstory tells us how his daughter, Megha (Aish) had committed suicide for her love.

5. Josh (2000)

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chandrachur Singh, Sharad S. Kapoor, Priya Gill, Sharat Saxena, Vivek Vaswani, Anjan Srivastav, Suhas Joshi

Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chandrachur Singh, Sharad S. Kapoor, Priya Gill, Sharat Saxena, Vivek Vaswani, Anjan Srivastav, Suhas Joshi Director: Mansoor Khan

Mansoor Khan IMDb Rating: 6.1/10

6.1/10 Movie Genre: Action, Drama, Musical

Action, Drama, Musical Release year: 2000

2000 Where to watch: Sony Liv and YouTube

Josh was Aishwarya Rai and Shahrukh Khan first movie, released in 2000. The action-drama film narrates the story of two rival street gangs-The Bichhoos (Scorpions), who are local residents, and the Eagles, who are immigrants led by Prakash Sharma and Max Dias (Sharad Kapoor and SRK) respectively. The two have demarcated areas to avoid altercations. However, it all changes when Prakash’s brother returns from Mumbai and falls in love with Max’s sister, Shirley (Aish).

A beautiful watch brings a fresh breeze of air with beautiful shoot locations of Goa and melodious songs in the film.

While we enjoy watching Aishwarya Rai and Shah Rukh Khan in movies, it's true that we do miss seeing them together onscreen. It has been quite some time since their last collaboration. In the meantime, which one of their movies is your favorite?

