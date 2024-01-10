Birthday boy Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Shibani-Farhan Akhtar are all smiles in UNSEEN pic from London vacay

The Greek God Of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan is celebrating his 50th birthday today. The actor is currently gearing up for the big release of Siddharth Anand’s Fighter. On his momentous day, today, he has been inundated with heartfelt wishes from her fans and industry colleagues alike. Just a few minutes back, Hrithik’s beloved Saba Azad dropped a birthday wish with a video of their passionate kiss, now most recently Shibani Dandekar dropped an unseen photo from the London vacation as she penned a sweet birthday wish for the ‘sweet loving soul’.

Shibani Dandekar posts sweet birthday wish for Hrithik Roshan with an unseen pic from London vacay

Today, on January 10, Shibani Dandekar took to her Instagram handle and shared an endearing post wishing Hrithik Roshan on his 50th birthday. In the post, Shibani posted an unseen picture from a London vacation with husband Farhan Akhtar, and Hrithik’s ladylove Saba Azad. The group is all smiles they pose for a picture-perfect click.

The sweet birthday wish written in the caption expressed, “@sabazad (Accompanied by red heart emoji), me and some fun filled London nights with these boys in the final days of their forties! Happy birthday @hrithikroshan you sweet loving soul! Hope this year brings you adventure, more love, success and all the other good stuff that you so deserve!Lots of love always (Accompanied by red heart emojis) @faroutakhtar”

The post shared by Shibani reminded fans and followers of Hrithik-Farhan’s Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. A fan wrote, “That’s ZNMD in real”, another fan commented, “ZNMD Vibes”, a third fan commented, “The 2nd innings every one deserves”, “This photo makes me so happy,” chimed in another user.

Saba Azad's romantic birthday wish for beau Hrithik Roshan

A few hours back, Saba Azad also posted a birthday wish with a video from their vacation. In the video, the couple is seen sharing a passionate kiss. “50 whirls around the sun and what a beautiful ride you’ve had, here’s to choosing love every day the way you do for another 100. Happy birthday my Love. You are the light,” she captioned the post.

Hrithik Roshan is currently gearing up for the release of his next, Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand, and co-starring Deepika Padukone. The film will hit the theaters on January 25, 2024.

