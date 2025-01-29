Black Warrant’s Zahan Kapoor reminding fans of his late grandfather Shashi Kapoor’s charm? Social media is BUZZING

Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin, Zahan Kapoor, is generating significant attention for his recently released web show, Black Warrant. While the actor’s performance in the show has made him a fan favorite, a section of netizens has also noted his uncanny resemblance to his grandfather and legendary actor, Shashi Kapoor.

Social media has been buzzing with several internet users gushing over Zahan Kapoor’s resemblance to his grandfather, Shashi Kapoor. A fan wrote, "Every time I see Zahan, I can see that slight resemblance. It's difficult to pinpoint, but it's there. Of course, Shashi was hella charming. Nobody in the Kapoor family comes close."

Another user, who wasn’t aware of Zahan’s Kapoor lineage, shared, "Oh man, I agree. I was telling my partner this guy is a Kapoor, and he looks slightly like Shashi Kapoor (obviously, Shashi K looked much, much more handsome). Then I googled, and he is Shashi K’s grandson. All the actors of Black Warrant did a great job. Well written!!"

In addition to this, several internet users have also shared their reactions on multiple posts about Zahan, noticing the same resemblance. A user called him, "The spitting image of his grandpa!" and stated, "OMG, I love you @zahankapoor. You are frigging brilliant!! India is not ready for talent like this. Clearly."

"You look like your grandfather Shashi Kapoor! You did a great job in this one!!," praised another fan. "Enjoyed the show! You were very good! We grew up watching your granddad Shashiji. You look so much like him," another user shared.

While speaking with Hindustan Times, and reflecting on coming from the Kapoor family, the Black Warrant actor mentioned that seeing all kinds of journeys at home has made him focus deeply on his work and craft above everything else.

“I am not here to chase fame and recognition. Those two things are very attractive, but they are by-products,” he said.

Vikramaditya Motwane and Satyanshu Singh are the showrunners of Black Warrant. Inspired by true events, it stars Zahan Kapoor, Rahul Bhat, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Anurag Thakur, and Sidhant Gupta, along with special appearances from Rajshri Deshpande, Tota Roy Chaudhary, and Rajendra Gupta. It is currently streaming on Netflix.