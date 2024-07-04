10 best Shashi Kapoor movies proving he is one of the most timeless actors

Shashi Kapoor movies are a treat to entertainment lovers to date. He debuted as a leading man in Yash Chopra's Dharmputra (1961). The late veteran actor did several superhit movies such as Shaan, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Silsila, Waqt, Do Aur Do Paanch, Deewar, and many more.

Shashi Kapoor breathed his last on December 4, 2017, at the age of 79 leaving behind an impressive film legacy. As we celebrate his filmography, let’s revisit some of the best Shashi Kapoor movies of all time.

10 best Shashi Kapoor movies proving his acting brilliance

1. Shaan

Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Parveen Babi, Rakhee Gulzar, Shatrughan Sinha Director: Ramesh Sippy

Ramesh Sippy IMDB Rating: 7/10

7/10 Movie Genre: Action, Thriller

Action, Thriller Release year: 1980

1980 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Shaan is one of the best Shashi Kapoor movies. In the film, we see a hard working police officer Shiva Kumar lives with his wife, his son and two wayward brothers. When he is killed, Ravi and Vijay abandon their wanderings to find their brother's killer, to avenge his death. The film’s songs, dialogue, and characterizations still mesmerize entertainment lovers.

2. Deewar

Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Parveen Babi, Nirupa Roy, Manmohan Krishna, Madan Puri, Iftekhar, Satyendra Kapoor Director: Yash Chopra

Yash Chopra IMDB Rating: 8/10

8/10 Movie Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Action, Crime, Drama Release year: 1975

1975 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In Deewaar, Vijay embraces a life of crime, while his younger brother, Ravi, takes the path of an honest police officer as they are haunted by their past. Fate intertwines their destinies as Ravi is assigned to apprehend Vijay, setting the stage for a dramatic conflict between the two.

3. Silsila

Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Rekha, Shashi Kapoor, Sanjeev Kumar, Sushma Seth, Raj Bharti, Jagdish Raaj, Manek, Vikas Ad Director: Yash Chopra

Yash Chopra IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Movie Genre: Drama, Romance, Family

Drama, Romance, Family Release year: 1981

1981 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Silsila is one of the best Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor movies of all time. The romantic drama co-starring Rekha and Jaya Bachchan follows Amit sacrificing his love and getting married to his deceased brother's pregnant fiancee. However, when fate brings him face-to-face with his former flame, he decides to give in to his desires.

4. Kabhi Kabhie

Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Rakhee Gulzar, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh Director: Yash Chopra

Yash Chopra IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Movie Genre: Romance, Family

Romance, Family Release year: 1976

1976 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In Kabhi Kabhie, we see Amit and Pooja engaging in love with each other. However, their parents are against their love relationship. Hence, they decide to marry as per their parents' wishes. But things take a turn when they meet again after many years. Kabhi Kabhie is one of the most famous movies with a gripping storyline.

5. Roti Kapada Aur Makaan

Manoj Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Zeenat Aman, Moushumi Chatterjee, Prem Nath Director: Manoj Kumar

Manoj Kumar IMDB Rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Movie Genre: Action, Romance

Action, Romance Release year: 1974

1974 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In Roti Kapada Aur Makaan, we see that after his father's retirement, Bharat is entrusted with looking after his family. Bharat is a graduate, but he is unable to secure a job. This is the story of Bharat trying to keep his family together.

6. Trishul

Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Shashi Kapoor, Rakhee Gulzar, Hema Malini, Poonam Dhillon Director: Yash Chopra

Yash Chopra IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Movie Genre: Action, Thriller

Action, Thriller Release year: 1978

1978 Where to watch: ZEE5

In Trishul, when Raj's mother refuses to allow her son to marry Shanti, he accedes to her wishes and leaves her despite her pregnancy. After many years, Shanti's son Vijay returns to his father's family to avenge his mother.

7. Kaala Patthar

Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Rakhee Gulzar, Shatrughan Sinha, Parveen Babi Director: Yash Chopra

Yash Chopra IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Movie Genre: Action, Thriller

Action, Thriller Release year: 1979

1979 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Kaala Patthar tells the story of a man who left his ship with 300 passengers. Captain Vijay Pal Singh starts working in a distant coal mine, with insufficient equipment, lacking medical supplies and proper facilities. When a disaster threatens the miners and their families, with 400 lives at risk in a mining tunnel, will Vijay step up to the challenge or will he desert them again?

8. Suhaag

Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Rekha, Parveen Babi, Kader Khan, Amjad Khan Director: Manmohan Desai

Manmohan Desai IMDB Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Movie Genre: Action, Romance

Action, Romance Release year: 1979

1979 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In Suhaag, two brothers were separated at birth. One was raised by his mother, who was abandoned by her husband, and the other was kidnapped and sold to a bootlegger. They reunite as adults to fight their father's enemy.

9. Do Aur Do Paanch

Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Hema Malini, Parveen Babi, Kader Khan Director: Rakesh Kumar

Rakesh Kumar IMDB Rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Action

Comedy, Action Release year: 1980

1980 Where to watch: ZEE5

In Do Aur Do Paanch, rival thieves Sunil and Vijay have an affinity for the same target, which gets them into trouble. However, they face a huge challenge when they try to hold the same child for a huge ransom.

10. Satyam Shivam Sundaram

Zeenat Aman, Shashi Kapoor, Padmini Kohlapure, Tun Tun, Kanhaiyalal Director: Raj Kapoor

Raj Kapoor IMDb Rating: 7/10

7/10 Genre: Romance, Musical

Romance, Musical Release Date: 22 March, 1978

22 March, 1978 Where to watch: ZEE5, YouTube

In the movie Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Rajeev (played by Shashi Kapoor), an engineer, falls for Rupa, who has a beautiful singing voice and a scar on her left cheek. However, the story takes a dramatic turn when he uncovers the truth about his wife and mistress being one and the same after they are married.

As you get the list of best Shashi Kapoor movies, start binge-watching to revisit the golden time of the veteran and iconic late Indian actor.

