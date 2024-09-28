BMCM Row: Ronit Roy vows not to work with Vashu Bhagnani again; says dues cleared ONLY after Ali Abbas Zafar’s team intervened

Vashu Bhagnani is all over the internet after several cast and crew claimed non-payment of their dues after working on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. However, the producer claims it is the other way around and blames director Ali Abbas Zafar for the misappropriating funds. Actor Ronit Roy, who worked on this project, shared his thoughts on the same fiasco and vowed never to work with Vashu again.

While speaking to Zoom, Ronit started by acknowledging that he considers himself lucky to have gotten a major part of his acting fees paid for BMCM. He added, “The money was supposed to come from Vashu Bhagnani and it came from Vashu Bhagnani, but that happened only after Himanshu Mehra (who works with the BMCM director Ali Abbas Zafar) intervened.”

He said that the payments of his staff and security company were all very much delayed and that was also cleared after Mehra pushed the baton. While Vashu claims that Zafar siphoned off Dubai’s shooting subsidy, Ronit counters, saying his staff was paid from that fund only. Roy added, “In fact, Himanshu and Zafar are now only going all out to see that maximum payments are done in minimum time."

Ronit Roy was further asked about Ali Abbas Zafar’s claims of not being paid over Rs 7 crores, which he labeled ‘common knowledge’. The 58-year-old was further prodded about Bhagnani’s alleged claim that Zafar hijacked the movie. Roy again had an opinion when he said, “Vashu was on the set every day. He is a veteran. It is difficult to believe how he did not realize that on the set.”

When the actor was asked if he’d ever want to work with Vashu Bhagnani again, Ronit laughed, paused, and made it clear, "No." On the signing note, Roy labeled his working experience on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan as ‘painful’. For the unversed, this 2024 film was headlined by Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, who are yet to comment on this ongoing fiasco.

