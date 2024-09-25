Netflix denies Bade Miyan Chote Miyan producer Vashu Bhagnani's non-payment of dues allegations; says Pooja Entertainment 'owes' them

Netflix has recently responded to allegations following a lawsuit filed by Mumbai-based production company Pooja Entertainment, led by Vashu Bhagnani. The OTT streaming giant denied these allegations and claimed that his production house owes them money. Bhagnani claims that the streaming platform failed to fulfill its payment commitments and accused them of ‘cheating’ him after the completion and release of films produced by Pooja Entertainment.

A Netflix spokesperson has officially denied the allegations in a media statement, asserting that Pooja Entertainment owes the streaming service money. The spokesperson stated, "These claims are completely unfounded. Indeed, it's Pooja Entertainment that owes Netflix money. We have a strong track record of partnership with the Indian creative community and are working with the authorities to resolve this dispute."

Following accusations of non-payment by Bade Miyan Chote Miyan director Ali Abbas Zafar, Vashu Bhagnani accused Netflix India of ‘cheating’ him in an interview with The Economic Times. He claims that Netflix owes him Rs 47.37 crore and alleges conspiracy over the rights to three films: Hero No 1, Mission Raniganj, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Vashu filed a complaint against Los Gatos Production Services India, Zoo Digital India, and multiple executives from both companies. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has reportedly summoned executives from Los Gatos for questioning.

The producer recently made headlines for controversy. This year, after Bade Miyan Chote Miyan fell short at the box office, crew members came forward with allegations against him for non-payment of dues. Apart from this, Ali Abbas Zafar, the film's director, claimed that Bhagnani owed him Rs 7.30 crores.

In light of these claims, the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan producer Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani from Pooja Entertainment took legal action against Ali Abbas, asserting that he misused subsidy funds provided by Abu Dhabi during the film's production. Their complaint accuses Zafar of fraud involving Rs 9.50 crores and includes serious allegations such as coercion, criminal breach of trust, extortion, blackmail, criminal intimidation, harassment, criminal defamation, and money laundering.

Furthermore, it is claimed that Zafar funneled these funds through a shell company located in Abu Dhabi.

