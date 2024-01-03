Bobby Deol, son Aryaman Deol serve good looks in latest PICS; fans gush over the 'handsome men'

Bobby Deol is currently basking in the success of his latest film Animal, in which he played the role of the antagonist Abrar Haque. He got massive appreciation for his role in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer, and is being lauded by one and all. On Wednesday morning, Bobby Deol treated fans to some stunning pictures of him with his son Aryaman Deol, and needless to say, fans went gaga over the father-son duo.

Bobby Deol posts dashing pictures with son Aryaman Deol

Bobby Deol took to his Instagram account this morning to share two pictures with his son Aryaman Deol. The dad-son duo look sharp and elegant, dressed in black formal suits, and exude charm in the pictures. The dashing snaps went absolutely viral on Instagram, and garnered thousands of likes within a short period. Preity Zinta also reacted to the pictures and dropped heart and fire emojis.

Fans react to Bobby Deol and Aryaman Deol’s dashing pictures

Fans went gaga over Bobby Deol and his son Aryaman’s pictures. While one fan commented, “All handsome genes in one family,” another one wrote, “Handsome men in one frame @iambobbydeol thank you for sharing lovely pics.” Another netizen wrote, “Deol Jr is definitely got the looks for Bollywood,” while a fourth fan wrote, “Upcoming Handsome Hunk superstar of Bollywood.” Check out some reactions below.

When Bobby Deol talked about son Aryaman Deol’s plans to enter film industry

In an interview with India Today, the Animal star spoke about his sons Aryaman Deol and Dharam Deol's plans to enter films. He said that there is no business like show business, and that his sons will come into the industry, but they are too young right now. He said that they will foray into the film industry in another 3-4 years’ time.

When asked if he plans to launch his sons, Bobby Deol said that he has no such plans right now. “I just want Aryaman to train and really work hard on himself. He just graduated from NYU Stern with honours. He is one child who puts

