5 Bollywood movie sequels on Netflix that are definitely worth watching

It is currently the season of sequels and franchises in Bollywood. Many filmmakers are making more installments of their successful first film since they feel that the audiences will enjoy them. Many such sequels have matched or surpassed the original in terms of entertainment. Here are some of the Bollywood sequel movies on Netflix that are definitely worth a watch.

5 Bollywood sequel movies to enjoy on Netflix:

1. Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba

Running Time: 2 hours 12 mins

2 hours 12 mins IMDb Rating: 5.8/10

5.8/10 Movie Genre: Thriller/Romance

Thriller/Romance Movie Star Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal, Jimmy Shergill, Aditya Srivastava

Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal, Jimmy Shergill, Aditya Srivastava Director: Jayprad Desai

Jayprad Desai Writer: Kanika Dhillon

Kanika Dhillon Year of release: 2024

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is one of the latest Bollywood movie sequels on Netflix. It is a continuation of the 2021 romantic thriller Haseen Dillruba, and the story takes place a few years after the events of the first part. Rani and Rishu are trying to steer clear of the police. Abhimanyu is the fresh addition to the story and has a huge secret.

2. Dream Girl 2

Running Time: 2 hours 7 mins

2 hours 7 mins IMDb Rating: 5.2/10

5.2/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama

Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Seema Pahwa

Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Seema Pahwa Director: Raaj Shaandilyaa

Raaj Shaandilyaa Writer: Raaj Shaandilyaa, Naresh Kathooria

Raaj Shaandilyaa, Naresh Kathooria Year of release: 2023

Next on our list of Hindi movie sequels on Netflix is Dream Girl 2, which is the spiritual successor to Dream Girl (2019). The comedy film follows the story of Karam, who wants to earn quick money in order to fulfill his girlfriend’s father’s wishes. Karam then crossdresses as a woman, which leads to a lot of chaos.

3. OMG 2

Running Time: 2 hours 35 mins

2 hours 35 mins IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama/Legal

Comedy/Drama/Legal Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, Pavan Malhotra, Govind Namdev, Arun Govil

Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, Pavan Malhotra, Govind Namdev, Arun Govil Director: Amit Rai

Amit Rai Writer: Amit Rai

Amit Rai Year of release: 2023

OMG 2 is the spiritual sequel to OMG - Oh My God (2012). The film revolves around Kanti, who is a devotee of Lord Shiva. An embarrassing video of Kanti’s son goes viral in his school, and the boy is expelled. Kanti fights a court case against the school and sheds light on the importance of sex education.

4. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Running Time: 2 hours 21 mins

2 hours 21 mins IMDb Rating: 5.7/10

5.7/10 Movie Genre: Horror/Comedy

Horror/Comedy Movie Star Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu

Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu Director: Anees Bazmee

Anees Bazmee Writer: Aakash Kaushik

Aakash Kaushik Year of release: 2022

The horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is one of the most popular Bollywood movies on Netflix in the post-pandemic era. It is a standalone sequel to the 2007 Akshay Kumar starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Ruhaan meets Reet and reaches a mansion with her, where they are haunted by the spirit of Manjulika.

5. Don 2

Running Time: 2 hours 27 mins

2 hours 27 mins IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Movie Genre: Action/Thriller

Action/Thriller Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Boman Irani, Kunal Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Om Puri

Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Boman Irani, Kunal Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Om Puri Director: Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar Writer: Farhan Akhtar, Ameet Mehta, Amrish Shah

Farhan Akhtar, Ameet Mehta, Amrish Shah Year of release: 2011

Don 2’s story takes place a few years after the 2006 film Don. Shah Rukh Khan’s character assembles a team to steal currency printing plates from a bank in Berlin. His aim is to dominate the European criminal market. Don 2 is one of the most loved movie sequels on Netflix.

Which other Bollywood movie sequels on Netflix do you like watching? Let us know in the comments below.

