7 Sanjay Dutt action movies that define his ‘Khal Nayak’ legacy

Sanjay Dutt has entertained the audience with his movies for many decades. He made his debut in the 1981 film Rocky and then went on to impress the audience with his projects. The actor has showcased his prowess in various genres, including action. Here is a look at some of the best Sanjay Dutt action movies that define his ‘Khal Nayak’ legacy.

7 Sanjay Dutt action movies to keep you on the edge of your seat:



1. Agneepath

Running Time: 2 hours 53 mins

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

Movie Genre: Action/Crime/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, Rishi Kapoor, Om Puri, Zarina Wahab, Chetan Pandit

Director: Karan Malhotra

Writer: Karan Malhotra, Ila Bedi Dutta, Piyush Mishra

Year of release: 2012

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Agneepath is about Hrithik Roshan’s character Vijay and his revenge on crime lord Kancha Cheena, played by Sanjay Dutt. The role of the antagonist by Dutt was immensely loved by the viewers who found him menacing. Agneepath is filled with a lot of action, and the fight sequences are unmissable.

2. Kidnap

Running Time: 2 hours 16 mins

IMDb Rating: 4.6/10

Movie Genre: Action/Thriller

Movie Star Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Imran Khan, Minissha Lamba, Vidy Malavade

Director: Sanjay Gadhvi

Writer: Shibani Bathija

Year of release: 2008

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: JioCinema/Amazon Prime Video

Another action movie starring Sanjay Dutt is Kidnap. He portrays the character of Vikrant Raina, a business tycoon. His daughter Sonia is kidnapped by a man named Kabir. The kidnapper makes Vikrant do various things for ransom and gives him clues to reach his daughter. The film promises to keep you on the edge of your seat with its action and thrill.

3. Dus

Running Time: 2 hours 20 mins

IMDb Rating: 5.5/10

Movie Genre: Action/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Zayed Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, Esha Deol, Pankaj Kapur

Director: Anubhav Sinha

Writer: Yash-Vinay

Year of release: 2005

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video/JioCinema

Next on the Sanjay Dutt action movie list is Dus, in which he plays the role of Siddhant Dheer, the head of Anti-Terrorist Cell. Siddhant and his team have to stop the terrorist Jamwaal and his plan before the time runs out. Dutt’s action and his onscreen camaraderie with his co-stars certainly make this film worth a watch.

4. Kaante

Running Time: 2 hours 24 mins

IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

Movie Genre: Action/Thriller

Movie Star Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Lucky Ali, Mahesh Manjrekar, Kumar Gaurav

Director: Sanjay Gupta

Writer: Sanjay Gupta, Yash-Vinay

Year of release: 2002

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video/JioCinema

Kaante is another addition to the list of popular Sanjay Dutt action movies. The film showcases six men who are arrested by the police without evidence in LA. They wish to take revenge and plan to rob the bank, which holds the funding of the police. Dutt plays the role of Ajju in this action-packed movie.

5. Mission Kashmir

Running Time: 2 hours 30 mins

IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

Movie Genre: Action/Thriller

Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Sonali Kulkarni

Director: Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Writer: Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Vikram Chandra, Suketu Mehta

Year of release: 2000

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

In Mission Kashmir, Sanjay Dutt plays the role of Inayat Khan, a police officer in Kashmir. An innocent couple is k*lled on one of his missions, and he adopts their surviving son Altaaf (Hrithik Roshan). When Altaaf finds out the truth, his only wish is to take revenge against Inayat. The film promises an emotional and thrilling ride for the viewers.

6. Vaastav: The Reality

Running Time: 2 hours 19 mins

IMDb Rating: 8/10

Movie Genre: Action

Movie Star Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Namrata Shirodkar, Deepak Tijori, Mohnish Bahl, Paresh Rawal, Reema Lagoo, Sanjay Narvekar

Director: Mahesh Manjrekar

Writer: Mahesh Manjrekar

Year of release: 1999

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

One of the most acclaimed Sanjay Dutt performances came in the movie Vaastav: The Reality. In the film, he portrays the character of Raghu, who along with his best friend sets up a food stall to earn money. However, they soon enter the underworld after they accidentally k*ll a gangster’s brother. Vaastav has become a cult classic over the years.

7. Khal Nayak

Running Time: 2 hours 52 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Movie Genre: Action/Crime

Movie Star Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher,

Director: Subhash Ghai

Writer: Subhash Ghai, Ram Kelkar, Kamlesh Pandey

Year of release: 1993

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video/ZEE5

Among Sanjay Dutt’s best action movies is Khal Nayak, in which he plays the gangster Ballu. He is arrested by Inspector Ram but soon manages to escape. Ram’s girlfriend Ganga goes undercover to capture him again, but he falls in love with her. This film gave Dutt his popular name of Khal Nayak for his beloved anti-hero role.

Are there more Sanjay Dutt action movies that are among your favorites? Let us know in the comments below.

