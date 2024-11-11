7 Sanjay Dutt action movies that define his ‘Khal Nayak’ legacy
Presented below is a compilation of some of the best Sanjay Dutt action movies that promise to give the audience an entertaining and thrilling experience.
Sanjay Dutt has entertained the audience with his movies for many decades. He made his debut in the 1981 film Rocky and then went on to impress the audience with his projects. The actor has showcased his prowess in various genres, including action. Here is a look at some of the best Sanjay Dutt action movies that define his ‘Khal Nayak’ legacy.
7 Sanjay Dutt action movies to keep you on the edge of your seat:
1. Agneepath
- Running Time: 2 hours 53 mins
- IMDb Rating: 6.9/10
- Movie Genre: Action/Crime/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, Rishi Kapoor, Om Puri, Zarina Wahab, Chetan Pandit
- Director: Karan Malhotra
- Writer: Karan Malhotra, Ila Bedi Dutta, Piyush Mishra
- Year of release: 2012
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
Agneepath is about Hrithik Roshan’s character Vijay and his revenge on crime lord Kancha Cheena, played by Sanjay Dutt. The role of the antagonist by Dutt was immensely loved by the viewers who found him menacing. Agneepath is filled with a lot of action, and the fight sequences are unmissable.
2. Kidnap
- Running Time: 2 hours 16 mins
- IMDb Rating: 4.6/10
- Movie Genre: Action/Thriller
- Movie Star Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Imran Khan, Minissha Lamba, Vidy Malavade
- Director: Sanjay Gadhvi
- Writer: Shibani Bathija
- Year of release: 2008
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: JioCinema/Amazon Prime Video
Another action movie starring Sanjay Dutt is Kidnap. He portrays the character of Vikrant Raina, a business tycoon. His daughter Sonia is kidnapped by a man named Kabir. The kidnapper makes Vikrant do various things for ransom and gives him clues to reach his daughter. The film promises to keep you on the edge of your seat with its action and thrill.
3. Dus
- Running Time: 2 hours 20 mins
- IMDb Rating: 5.5/10
- Movie Genre: Action/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Zayed Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, Esha Deol, Pankaj Kapur
- Director: Anubhav Sinha
- Writer: Yash-Vinay
- Year of release: 2005
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video/JioCinema
Next on the Sanjay Dutt action movie list is Dus, in which he plays the role of Siddhant Dheer, the head of Anti-Terrorist Cell. Siddhant and his team have to stop the terrorist Jamwaal and his plan before the time runs out. Dutt’s action and his onscreen camaraderie with his co-stars certainly make this film worth a watch.
4. Kaante
- Running Time: 2 hours 24 mins
- IMDb Rating: 6.6/10
- Movie Genre: Action/Thriller
- Movie Star Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Lucky Ali, Mahesh Manjrekar, Kumar Gaurav
- Director: Sanjay Gupta
- Writer: Sanjay Gupta, Yash-Vinay
- Year of release: 2002
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video/JioCinema
Kaante is another addition to the list of popular Sanjay Dutt action movies. The film showcases six men who are arrested by the police without evidence in LA. They wish to take revenge and plan to rob the bank, which holds the funding of the police. Dutt plays the role of Ajju in this action-packed movie.
5. Mission Kashmir
- Running Time: 2 hours 30 mins
- IMDb Rating: 6.6/10
- Movie Genre: Action/Thriller
- Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Sonali Kulkarni
- Director: Vidhu Vinod Chopra
- Writer: Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Vikram Chandra, Suketu Mehta
- Year of release: 2000
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
In Mission Kashmir, Sanjay Dutt plays the role of Inayat Khan, a police officer in Kashmir. An innocent couple is k*lled on one of his missions, and he adopts their surviving son Altaaf (Hrithik Roshan). When Altaaf finds out the truth, his only wish is to take revenge against Inayat. The film promises an emotional and thrilling ride for the viewers.
6. Vaastav: The Reality
- Running Time: 2 hours 19 mins
- IMDb Rating: 8/10
- Movie Genre: Action
- Movie Star Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Namrata Shirodkar, Deepak Tijori, Mohnish Bahl, Paresh Rawal, Reema Lagoo, Sanjay Narvekar
- Director: Mahesh Manjrekar
- Writer: Mahesh Manjrekar
- Year of release: 1999
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
One of the most acclaimed Sanjay Dutt performances came in the movie Vaastav: The Reality. In the film, he portrays the character of Raghu, who along with his best friend sets up a food stall to earn money. However, they soon enter the underworld after they accidentally k*ll a gangster’s brother. Vaastav has become a cult classic over the years.
7. Khal Nayak
- Running Time: 2 hours 52 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.1/10
- Movie Genre: Action/Crime
- Movie Star Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher,
- Director: Subhash Ghai
- Writer: Subhash Ghai, Ram Kelkar, Kamlesh Pandey
- Year of release: 1993
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video/ZEE5
Among Sanjay Dutt’s best action movies is Khal Nayak, in which he plays the gangster Ballu. He is arrested by Inspector Ram but soon manages to escape. Ram’s girlfriend Ganga goes undercover to capture him again, but he falls in love with her. This film gave Dutt his popular name of Khal Nayak for his beloved anti-hero role.
Are there more Sanjay Dutt action movies that are among your favorites? Let us know in the comments below.
ALSO READ: 7 movies like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil that will tug at your heartstrings