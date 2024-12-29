Bollywood Newsmakers of the week: Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone introduce Dua to paps in special meet-and-greet; Raha Kapoor sets internet on fire with her flying kisses

Just like every other week, Pinkvilla is back with a quick recap of all the big updates in B-town. From the teaser release of Salman Khan’s upcoming film Sikandar to Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone introducing Dua to paparazzi in special meet and greet and Raha Kapoor saying bye and giving flying kisses, a lot happened in the past week.

Here are the top 7 Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week:

1. Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha breaks the internet with her ‘bye’ and flying kisses as family leaves for their New Year vacay

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, one of Bollywood's most cherished couples, are proud parents to their adorable daughter, Raha. Just like her famous parents, Raha has also become a social media darling.

Recently, the Kapoor family was seen leaving Mumbai for their New Year vacation, and once again, Raha stole hearts with her adorable flying kisses and sweet 'bye,' which quickly went viral online.

2. Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone introduce daughter Dua to paps in a special meet-and-greet

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are overjoyed with the arrival of their daughter, Dua Singh Padukone. The couple welcomed their little bundle of joy on September 8 this year. In a heartfelt gesture, the duo recently held a casual meet-and-greet event to introduce their baby girl to the paparazzi for the very first time.

3. Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty starrer war film commences shoot

Pinkvilla initially broke the news that a sequel to the 1997 film Border was in development, starring Sunny Deol. The project was officially announced in 2024, with Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty joining Sunny Deol in this war drama. The much-awaited film has now begun shooting, elevating fans' excitement to an all-time high.

4. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli casually stroll streets of Melbourne in VIRAL video, enjoy breakfast date at a cafe

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has been keeping a low profile lately, prioritizing her children and embracing a more private lifestyle.

Recently, the couple was spotted taking a casual stroll through the streets of Melbourne ahead of the Boxing Day Test, with a video of the moment quickly going viral. They were also seen enjoying a cozy breakfast date, and photos from the outing are now circulating online.

5. Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar announce 2nd collab Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri after Dostana 2 fiasco

Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar, who were initially set to collaborate on Dostana 2, saw the project fall through for undisclosed reasons. In 2023, reports emerged of their reunion for an untitled patriotic war film helmed by Sandeep Modi. Now, their second collaboration post the Dostana 2 debacle has been officially announced.

This time, the duo is teaming up for a romantic comedy titled Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The quirky and entertaining announcement video is a must-watch!

6. Krrish 4: Hrithik Roshan to commence shooting for superhero film from Summer 2025 after wrapping up War 2?

Hrithik Roshan has been actively working on the highly anticipated War 2 from the YRF Spy Universe. Another eagerly awaited project on his slate is Krrish 4, the next chapter in the beloved superhero franchise. Reports now reveal that Hrithik is set to begin filming for Krrish 4 in the summer of 2025, following the completion of War 2.

7. Sikandar Teaser OUT: Salman Khan’s action-packed avatar, guns, and catchy music

Sikandar has quickly emerged as one of Bollywood's most awaited films since its announcement in April 2024. Featuring Salman Khan in the titular role alongside Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, the film has already generated significant buzz.

The recently released official teaser offers a glimpse of Salman in an intense, action-packed avatar, complete with high-octane sequences, guns, and captivating music.

