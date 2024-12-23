Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone introduce daughter Dua to paps in a special meet-and-greet; PICS of couple from event stir internet

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are currently on cloud nine following the arrival of their daughter, Dua Singh Padukone. The couple welcomed their bundle of joy on September 8 earlier this year. Recently, DeepVeer organized a special informal meet-and-greet to introduce their little one to the paparazzi for the first time.

The latest pictures of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have taken the internet by storm. A fan page shared a series of pictures revealing that the event was hosted by the celebrity couple in Mumbai. The purpose of the event was to introduce their daughter, Dua Singh Padukone , to the paparazzi.

One of the pictures featured the couple posing together with wide smiles. Another picture captured an adorable moment where Ranveer planted a sweet kiss on his lady love’s cheek, followed by an endearing click of the duo gazing into each other’s eyes.

The couple was seen standing against a beautiful backdrop decorated with an array of white and pink roses. For the special occasion, Deepika exuded elegance in a peach-colored maxi dress with a halter neck. She left her silky, wavy hair open, while her husband complemented her look in an all-white outfit, accentuated by his hipster mustache and beard style.

Take a look

The internet was abuzz with joy soon after the pictures surfaced, with several fans gushing over the couple.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone welcomed their daughter, Dua Singh Padukone, on September 8, 2024, in Mumbai. To mark her turning three months old, Ranveer’s mother, Anju Bhavnani i, made a heartfelt gesture by donating her hair to celebrate the special occasion.

A screenshot of her private Instagram story went viral online, where she wrote, “Happy 3rd month birthday, my darling Dua. Marking this special day with a gesture of love and hope. As we celebrate the joy and beauty of Dua growing up, we are also reminded of the power of goodness and kindness. Hoping that this small act might bring comfort and confidence to someone going through a difficult time.”

On the professional front, the celebrity couple was last seen together in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. Looking ahead, Ranveer is currently working on his next project with Aditya Dhar , while Deepika has Kalki 2898 Part 2 in the pipeline. However, for now, Deepika is dedicating all her time to their daughter.

