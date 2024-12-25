Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli casually stroll the streets of Melbourne in VIRAL video, enjoy breakfast date at a cafe

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has been staying out of the limelight, focusing on her children and leading a more private life. She often accompanies her husband, Virat Kohli, setting major couple goals. Recently, the duo was spotted casually strolling through the streets of Melbourne ahead of the Boxing Day Test, with a video of the moment going viral. They were also seen enjoying a breakfast date, with pictures now making the rounds online.

A new video of power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli strolling through the streets of Melbourne is taking the internet by storm. The couple, both dressed in matching black t-shirts, showcases their casual style—the actress in brown trousers and Virat in denim.

The video begins with the cricketer casually stretching before she joins him, and the two walk side by side, chatting and enjoying the moment. As the video progresses, he notices the camera capturing them. It's a heartwarming sight that’s sure to brighten your day!

The couple also enjoyed a cozy breakfast date at a local cafe, with a picture of Virat Kohli posing with the chefs shared on the cafe's official Instagram page. Virat looked effortlessly cool in a pink oversized t-shirt and grey jeans as he snapped a photo with the chefs.

The cafe’s post read, “This morning, while we were still debating whether to keep our cafe open on a public holiday, little did we know we were about to have the surreal experience of serving King @virat.kohli @anushkasharma, and the family at our little cafe.”

They continued, “Virat Sir was so kind to step into our kitchen, thank chef/s and let us take pictures with him.”

Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team is currently in Australia for the ongoing five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) series. After three Test matches, both teams have one win each, with the third match ending in a draw.

The highly anticipated Boxing Day Test is scheduled to begin on Thursday (December 26) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Team India has already arrived in Melbourne and started their practice sessions in preparation for the crucial match.

For the unversed, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been residing in London since the actress gave birth to their second child on February 15 this year. According to Hindustan Times, the couple is planning to make the city their permanent home.

The cricketer’s childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, confirmed to Dainik Jagran that Virat intends to relocate to London with his family. While focusing on his family time, Virat continues to play cricket, but he is expected to shift soon. It's also been reported that the couple owns a property in London, where they are likely to settle.

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma, who was last seen in Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan, has been taking a break from the limelight to prioritize her children, Vamika and Akaay. Although she has the biographical film Chakda ‘Xpress, based on cricketer Jhulan Goswami, lined up, the release date of the film remains uncertain.

