Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan to Amar Singh Chamkila: 9 movies releasing in theaters and OTTs in April 2024
April 2024 consists of an exciting list of new movies that are gearing up for their theatrical and OTT releases. From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Maidaan; check out the amazing list inside!
After an entertaining March 2024, let's gear up for an eventful April as this month has a lot of releases awaiting. From theater to OTT releases, the list has a handful of upcoming movies that are going to be a must-watch. Some already-released movies are making their OTT debut while some are gearing up for their theatrical releases. This article will give you the complete list of all April releases that you can binge-watch with your friends, partners, and family members.
Here are 9 movies releasing in April 2024
1. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
- Release Date: April 10
- Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, Anil Dhawan, Jugal Hansraj
- Director: Ali Abbas Zafar
- Genre: Action, Comedy, Thriller
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Theaters
The much-awaited Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff is releasing in theaters on April 10. The trailer takes us into the high-octane action sequences, packed with jaw-dropping stunts combined with Akshay Kumar's eternal charisma and the electrifying energy of Tiger Shroff. Apart from action stunts, the film blended with wit, face-off, humor, and drama adds to the anticipation.
2. Maidaan
- Release Date: April 10
- Star Cast: Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, Rudranil Ghosh, Paul Spurrier, Baharul Islam, Richard Bhakti Klein, Alfredo Tavares, Max Mattern
- Director: Amit Ravindernath Sharma
- Genre: Drama, Biography, History
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Theaters
Another exciting April release is Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan. Maidaan is a sports drama directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, stars Ajay Devgn essaying the role of Syed Abdul Rahim known as the architect of modern Indian football. The film is based on the golden era of Indian football, described from 1952 to 1962.
3. Amar Singh Chamkila
- Release Date: April 12
- Star Cast: Parineeti Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh
- Director: Imtiaz Ali
- Genre: Drama, Musical
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
Amar Singh Chamkila starring Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh is directed by Imtiaz Ali and will be released on Netflix on April 12. The film has been making headlines ever since it was announced. The movie is all about a humble singer's brash lyrics that ignited fame and outrage in Punjab as he faced increasing success and brutal criticism before his impending death. Parineeti plays the role of Amarjot in the biopic on the life of the Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila and stars opposite Diljit who plays the titular role.
4. Mr. and Mrs. Mahi
- Release Date: April 19
- Star Cast: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Zarina Wahab, Abhishek Banerjee, Kumud Mishra, Rajesh Sharma, Purnendu Bhattacharya, Yamini Das, Krishan Bhargav, Sonal Gaur Tiwari
- Director: Sharan Sharma
- Genre: Drama, Biography, Sport
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Theaters
Mr. and Mrs. Mahi marks Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's second collaboration after Roohi. Dharma Productions took to their official Instagram and announced the new release date and wrote, "Two hearts chasing one dream & it's just pitch-er perfect! The field is set for #MrAndMrsMahi, coming to cinemas on 19th April 2024."
5. Do Aur Do Pyaar
- Release Date: April 19
- Star Cast: Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, Sendhil Ramamurthy
- Director: Shirsha Guha Thakurta
- Genre: Drama, Romance
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Theaters
Do Aur Do Pyaar is all about two hearts, two journeys, and one incredible love story. All four characters try to rekindle the passion and excitement in their relationship. They go on movie dates and trips, trying to bring back marital bliss. Witness the enchantment that blossoms when 'Do Aur Do' transforms into an everlasting 'Pyaar.' Starring Vidya Balan, Ileana D'Cruz, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy, this upcoming film promises to deliver the coolest romance of the season.
6. Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2
- Release Date: April 19
- Star Cast: Mouni Roy, Uorfi Javed, Nimrit Ahluwalia, Tusshar Kapoor
- Director: Dibakar Banerjee
- Genre: Drama, Crime, Comedy
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Theaters
Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 aims to bring a story of love to the world of the internet where social media has a major influence. After the news of Tusshar Kapoor, and Mouni Roy doing a cameo in the film, Uorfi's Bollywood debut with the film doubled up the anticipation.
7. Monkey Man
- Release Date: April 5
- Star Cast: Sobhita Dhulipala, Sharlto Copley, Pitobash, Sikandar Kher, Vipin Sharma, Ashwini Kalsekar, Adithi Kalkunte, Makarand Deshpande
- Director: Dev Patel
- Genre: Action, Thriller
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Theaters
The trailer for Monkey Man was released on January 27. It portrays a man’s quest for vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continue to victimize the poor, powerless people. The film is inspired by the legend of Hanuman.
8. Ruslaan
- Release Date: April 26
- Star Cast: Jagapathi Babu, Aayush Sharma, Vidya Malvade, Sushrii Shreya Mishraa
- Director: Katyayan Shivpuri
- Genre: Action, Thriller
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Theaters
Ruslaan has all the ingredients that make an entertaining Bollywood commercial. Viewers can expect a rollercoaster ride of drama, action, and emotions as Aayush Sharma takes the spotlight in this electrifying narrative. The emotional depth of the story shown in the theme music and teasers indicates that the film will resonate deeply with the audience, providing a compelling and relatable experience.
9. Farrey
- Release Date: April 5
- Star Cast: Ronit Roy, Alizeh Agnihotri, Juhi Babbar, Prasanna Bisht, Sahil Mehta, Zeyn Shaw, Saxon Cook
- Director: Soumendra Padhi
- Genre: Thriller
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: ZEE5
Farrey was theatrically released in 2023 and is now gearing up for its OTT release. In Farrey, after entering an elite school on a scholarship, orphan genius Niyati (Alizeh Agnihotri) is caught up in cheating when some of her rich friends trick her into helping her cheat on her exams using sophisticated methods.
ALSO READ: 8 series like The Family Man with captivating storylines