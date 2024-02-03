Bollywood Newswrap, Feb 3: Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma are expecting their second child; Gauri Khan-AbRam, Rani Mukerji, Taimur-Jeh attend Karan Johar's Kids' birthday bash

On the third day of February, Bollywood was buzzing with noteworthy events that ignited excitement across the industry. AB de Villiers spilled the beans about Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli expecting their second child. Simultaneously, Karan Johar threw an early birthday bash for his kids, Yash and Roohi, which was attended by numerous celebrities and their little ones. February 3, 2024, marked a significant day in Bollywood.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of February 3, 2024

1. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are anticipating the arrival of their second child

On Saturday, AB de Villiers made a noteworthy revelation during a Q&A session on his YouTube channel, confirming that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are expecting their second child. The revelation unfolded as a fan inquired about Kohli's absence from the initial two Tests against England and questioned whether he would be back for the final three matches.

2. Celebs attend the birthday party of Yash and Roohi Johar

Karan Johar hosted a pre-birthday celebration for his twins, Yash and Roohi, attended by numerous celebrities and their children. The star-studded guest list included Rani Mukerji, Gauri Khan with son AbRam, Shilpa Shetty with kids Viaan and Samisha, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap with daughter Varushka, and Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's sons, Taimur and Jeh, along with other prominent personalities.



3. Details about pre-production and shooting schedule Don 3 revealed

A source from the film industry, as reported by Bollywood Hungama, disclosed that Don 3 is currently in the casting phase. The film's pre-production is confirmed to begin next month, with the commencement of filming slated for August this year. Similar to the unexpected plot twists in the initial two Don films, speculations suggest that Don 3 will also deliver surprises, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats.

4. Shahid Kapoor in talks to play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Pinkvilla exclusively disclosed that Shahid Kapoor is in advanced discussions with OMG 2 director Amit Rai for a historical film based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The project is set to be produced by Ashwin Varde under his banner, Wakaoo Films.

The film aims to narrate one of the most courageous episodes from the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and the production team is seeking collaboration with a leading studio before initiating the pre-production phase.

5. Ranbir Kapoor to start shooting for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana

As per The Times of India, the filming for Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is set to commence shortly. The shooting will predominantly occur in Mumbai, with Ranbir expected to have a 60-day schedule in the financial capital, followed by another stint in London. The source added that the portions depicting Lanka in the Ramayana will be filmed in London for an estimated duration of 60 days, where Ranbir will be joined by actor Yash.

