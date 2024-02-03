EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor in talks with OMG 2 director Amit Rai for a film on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Shahid Kapoor is considered to be among the best actors of Hindi Cinema who over the years has proved his versatility by acing in performances across the genres. While the actor is presently shooting for Devaa with Roshan Andrews, he is in talks to have a formidable lineup in place for the coming few years. As reported by Pinkvilla before, Shahid Kapoor has already signed on with Jackky and Vashu Bhagnani for a big-budget film directed by Avane Srimannarayana fame, Sachin Ravi. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Shahid Kapoor is in advanced talks for a big-scale historical.

Shahid Kapoor in talks to play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

According to sources close to the development, Shahid is in advanced talks with OMG 2 director, Amit Rai for a historic based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film will be produced by Ashwin Varde under his banner Wakaoo Films. “Shahid and Ashwin have been in talks for a film based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj for a while now, and things are slowly falling in place. Back in the day, the duo wasn’t able to find the right director, but following multiple discussions with Amit Rai, Shahid feels that the director is the perfect fit for his epic on the legend of Indian History,” revealed a source close to the development.

The film will retell the story of one of the bravest chapters from the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the makers are looking to partner with a top studio before proceeding with the pre-production process. “While Shahid has agreed in principle to spearhead the film, all the paperwork and announcements will happen once a studio comes on board the project. The makers are in talks with several top studios/financers to associate themselves with the film,” the source added.

Shahid's next film, TBMAUJ, to release on Valentines Day

The yet untitled epic will be among the most expensive films of Indian Cinema as the idea is to celebrate the bravest warrior of India on the big screen. Shahid is meanwhile gearing up for the release of his Valentines Day 2024 release, Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, and will then dive into the shooting for Devaa. He is in discussion for several other films, two of which are the yet untitled big-scale entertainer with Sachin Ravi and the Amit Rai directorial. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.