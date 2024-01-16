Bollywood Newswrap, Jan 16: Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma receive invitation for Pran Pratishtha event; Kiara Advani showers Sidharth Malhotra with birthday kiss

On the eventful sixteenth day of January, the Bollywood industry witnessed notable occurrences that set the town abuzz. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma received invitations for Lord Ram’s Pran Pratishtha event. Adding to the highlights, Kiara Advani shared a passionate birthday kiss with her husband Sidharth Malhotra. The day was filled with significant moments, and now, let's explore the standout highlights that shaped Bollywood on January 16, 2024.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of January 16, 2024

1. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are invited to Lord Ram's Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have graciously accepted an invitation to the Pran Pratishtha event of Lord Ram on January 22 in Ayodhya. A heartwarming picture of the couple, beaming with joy as they receive the invitation, is making waves on social media. The inauguration ceremony will also be graced by other luminaries such as Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram, Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol, Ajay Devgn, Prabhas, Ayushmann Khurrana, Yash, and Vivek Oberoi.

2. Kiara Advani passionately kisses Sidharth Malhotra on his birthday

On January 16, Bollywood heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra celebrated his birthday, and Kiara Advani shared a delightful video on her Instagram story to offer a glimpse into their celebration. The video captures a tender moment as the duo shares a passionate kiss and poses happily for the camera. The highlight of the celebration was a creatively designed film-themed birthday cake resembling a reel, adorned with a miniature Sidharth in a stylish tuxedo at the summit.

3. Alia Bhatt showers love on Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr starrer 12th Fail

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram Stories to express her admiration for the movie 12th Fail. Describing it as one of the most beautiful films she has seen lately, she praised the outstanding performances of Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankr, and Anant V Joshi. The Jigra actress applauded the film's visionary, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, acknowledging its moving and inspiring impact. She concluded her message with a heartfelt bow to the entire cast and crew, expressing that the film left her "FULL of love."

4. Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas celebrate Malti Marie’s 2nd birthday at Malibu beach

Celebrating the second birthday of their daughter, Malti Marie, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas chose the scenic backdrop of Malibu Beach for a joyful gathering with friends and family. Though the visuals are somewhat obscured, dedicated fan pages have shared intimate snapshots capturing heartfelt moments.

In one frame, Nick and Priyanka are seen strolling together along the beach, while other glimpses from attendees reveal a sprawling ball pit and slides, adding a playful touch to the birthday festivities. The decorations included a transparent balloon bearing the inscription 'Happy Birthday Malti.' Meanwhile, another guest's series of pictures featured Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, adding to the warmth of the celebration.

5. Huma Qureshi starrer Maharani teaser OUT

Today, Sony LIV revealed the much-anticipated teaser for the upcoming show Maharani, starring Huma Qureshi, on its Instagram handle. In the teaser, Huma's character, criticized for lacking education, confidently announces her impending graduation. She challenges her adversaries, recalling that even with only a fourth-grade education, she managed to cause trouble for all of them. The teaser suggests that her achievements will only soar higher with the completion of her education.

