Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas celebrate Malti Marie’s 2nd birthday at Malibu beach with friends and family

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are doting parents to their little daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. They welcomed their little princess on January 15, via surrogate. Yesterday, Malti turned two, and Priyanka and Nick rang in her birthday in Malibu along with their friends and family members. Visuals from Malti’s birthday celebrations have surfaced on social media, and looks like they all spent some time by the beach.

Glimpses of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter Malti Marie’s 2nd birthday

Priyanka Chopra’s fan pages have shared several glimpses from Malti Marie’s birthday celebration. A video shared by Priyanka’s manager Anjula Acharia gives a glimpse of the Malibu beach. Fans were quick to spot Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Malti Marie and others in the video. While the visuals aren’t very clear, fan pages have shared close up screenshots of the video. One glimpse shows Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra walking together by the beach.

PeeCee is seen in a beige outfit, while Nick donned a blue jacket with beige pants. They can be seen walking hand-in-hand. Another glimpse shows Malti Marie in a red outfit, walking towards the waters while holding James Cavanaugh's hand. In another picture shared by fan pages, Nick's brother Franklin Jonas is seen clicking a picture, while holding a pink kite as he walks along the shore of the beach. Check out the glimpses below!

Meanwhile, other glimpses shared by those present for Malti Marie’s birthday celebrations show a huge ball pit and slides leading to it. A transparent balloon with 'Happy Birthday Malti' written over it was also a part of the decoration. Meanwhile, a series of pictures shared by another guest also features Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra. Check out the pictures below!

The glimpses are enough to leave us intrigued and we can’t wait for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to officially share pictures from Malti’s second birthday celebration. Going by the glimpses, they all had a gala time together in Malibu.

When Priyanka Chopra recalled she was close to losing Malti Marie many times

In a post shared in 2022 on Mother’s Day, Priyanka Chopra revealed Malti had finally come home with them after spending over 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) due to medical difficulties. Speaking about the same with Elle Magazine, the actress said, “I was so close to losing her so many times that she can get away with anything and I just want to see her happy. I want her to be the happiest. She’s a super smiley, happy baby, and that’s all my goal is—to see her joyous. Every time she smiles, it lights up my world, and that’s all I want to do.”

She said that Malti has got her wrapped around her finger. “I don't even know how I’ll ever discipline her because I just don’t have it in me,” she added.

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the rom-com Love Again, alongside Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She was also seen in the spy thriller series Citadel, which also starred Richard Madden. She will next be seen in Ilya Naishuller's Heads Of State, co-starring Idris Elba and John Cena.

