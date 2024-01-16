PIC: Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma are all smiles as they receive invitation for Lord Ram’s Pran Pratishtha event

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are undoubtedly one of the cutest and most-loved pairs. This Cricket meets Bollywood Jodi never fails in spreading positivity and setting couple goals. These two have always made headlines for showering love on each other be it on social media or at the cricket stadiums during matches. But this time, they are in the limelight for being invited to the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma receive an invitation from Ayodhya for Lord Ram’s Pran Pratishtha

A picture has been going viral on social media. In the picture we can see Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma all smiles as they receive the invitation. The Indian cricketer looks simple in a light blue denim shirt that he paired with white pants and his geeky glasses. While the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress looks cute in an all-white attire. She wore an off-white colored salwar kameez and sported a no-makeup look with a small black Bindi on her forehead. Both the stars hold their respective invitation cards in their hands as they pose for the picture with a big smile.

From the past couple of months, the news has it that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are pregnant with their second child. Although, the couple has not made any official announcement about the same but the rumor mills have been buzzing with this piece of news.

Anushka Sharma to make a comeback in Chakda Xpress

Apart from this, the actress was also in the news for her comeback film Chakda Xpress. Anushka is all set to step in the shoes of Indian Women cricketer Jhulan Goswami in her biopic Chada Xpress. The first look of the film was released last year and since then, fans have been eagerly waiting to see the film. The shooting of the film is over and it will now be quite interesting to see Anushka play the role of a cricketer.

Ram Mandir consecration ceremony will be held on January 22

As reported, the big ceremony in Ayodhya will be taking place on January 22. The 7-day long ceremony at the Ram temple will begin on January 16 that includes elaborate Vedic rituals according to Hindu traditions. According to the general secretary of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teertha Kshetra Champat Rai, the idol of Lord Ram will be placed in its position at the 'Garbh Griha' of the temple on January 18 and Pran Pratishtha will take place at 12.20 pm on January 22.

