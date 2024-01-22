Bollywood Newswrap, Jan 22: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal attend Ram Mandir inauguration; Amitabh Bachchan drops old PIC ft. Rekha, Raj Kapoor

On the eventful twenty-second day of January 2024, a lot of news made it to the section of Top. The auspicious occasion of Ram Mandir's inauguration took place in Ayodhya and it was graced by several Indian celebrities. On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan shared an old picture of himself with Rekha and Raj Kapoor which went viral on social media and many more. Let's take a look at the top Bollywood news.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of January 22, 2024

1. Celebrities attend Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir

The much-awaited Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir took place today, January 22. From Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and Vicky Kaushal to Sachin Tendulkar, and Rajinikanth, the event was graced by several notable figures.

2. Amitabh Bachchan shares old picture of himself ft. Rekha and Raj Kapoor

Amitabh Bachchan shared an old picture featuring Rekha and Raj Kapoor on his blog. The picture shows Big B holding a microphone and interacting with the audience, with Vinod Khanna, Kalyan, and Raj Kapoor on stage alongside him. Randhir Kapoor and Mehmood are also visible in the photo. In the distant corner, Shammi Kapoor and Rekha are standing. The photo suggests a live event that gathered various Bollywood stars together in one place.

3. Ranbir Kapoor misses daughter Raha as he attends Ram Mandir event

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt attended the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. In an interview with Times Now, Ranbir said that he feels extremely lucky and proud to be present at the ceremony. He said, "I feel extremely lucky and proud to be here." The actor further wished he could bring his daughter Raha to the ceremony. "I wish I could have brought my daughter Raha to experience this historic moment”, he said.

4. Saif Ali Khan gives injury update after being hospitalized

As soon as the reports about Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's injury surfaced it made fans worried about his condition. As per India.com, Saif was hospitalized due to shoulder and knee injuries, and he underwent knee surgery at Kokilaben Hospital.

Now, as per the latest reports, the actor has undergone tricep surgery to address an old injury that flared up during the shooting of his latest film. While discussing his injury, Saif mentioned in a statement, “This injury and the surgery that followed is a part of the wear and tear of what we do. I am very happy to be in such amazing surgical hands and thank all well-wishers for their love and concern.”

5. Prem Chopra says Ranbir Kapoor is perfect fit to play his biopic

During an exclusive chat with India Today, when Prem Chopra was asked about a possible biopic, the actor said that Ranbir Kapoor is the right choice to play his biopic.

Explaining the reason behind choosing Ranbir, the veteran actor shared, "Ranbir Kapoor, he is a very fine actor. I am amazed at his performance in 'Animal,' he is just a great actor. He is in the bracket of the superstars; actually, he is already there. So he is the right choice to play Prem Chopra."

