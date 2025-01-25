Bollywood Newswrap, January 24: Saif Ali Khan attack accused’s custody extended; Sanjay Dutt to return as Raghu in Vaastav 2

January 24, 2025, was a day full of several big updates from B-town. The custody of accused who attacked Saif Ali Khan has been extended. Sanjay Dutt to return as Raghu in Vaastav 2. Well, if you missed on all the buss then fret not, here are all the big updates of the day!

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of January 24, 2025:

1. Saif Ali Khan’s accused’s custody extended

A Bangladeshi native identified as Mohammad Shehzad was nabbed in Mumbai after the shocking attack on Saif Ali Khan. After he confessed to the crime, the 30-year-old man was taken in police custody until January 29, 2025. A Mumbai court extended his detention by five days. Officials also confirmed that Saif Ali Khan’s statement was recorded after he returned home from Lilavati Hospital.

2. Sanjay Dutt to be back as Raghu in Vaastav 2

An industry insider exclusively told Pinkvilla that after 26 years, Sanjay Dutt and Mahesh Manjrekar are all set to reunite for the sequel of Vaastav. Sharing details, the source stated, “It’s a franchise film and not a continuation. Mahesh has cracked an idea that is in sync with the world of Vaastav and has discussed the same with Sanjay Dutt, who is all excited and charged up to play Raghu again. Mahesh is presently working to develop the idea into a screenplay and Sanju is waiting to hear the entire subject.”

3. Tabu wraps a schedule for Bhooth Bangla

On January 24, 2025, Tabu celebrated the wrap of a schedule for her upcoming movie Bhooth Bangla with a lovely selfie. The actress took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture that featured her entire team. Captioning it, she penned, “End of schedule wala pose.”

4. Ananya Panday to reunite with Kartik Aaryan after 6 years?

According to a report published in Bollywood Hungama, the makers of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri have finally cast Ananya Panday opposite Kartik Aaryan. A source revealed, “Kartik and Karan were looking for an actress with strong pull in the youth and after contemplating on the names, they have locked Ananya to play the female lead. Ananya and Kartik are a successful pair, and this would extend their partnership further.”

5. Priyanka Chopra reacts to Madhu Chopra being ‘super happy’

Priyanka Chopra’s mother, Madhu Chopra dropped a stunning throwback picture of the actress from her Mehendi ceremony. Captioning the image, she penned, “Just super happy” soon after which PeeCee dropped a laughing emoji on it.

