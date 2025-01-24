Saif Ali Khan Attack: Accused’s custody extended; here’s how many more days he will be with Police

Mohammad Shehzad, the Bangladeshi man accused of stabbing actor Saif Ali Khan during a botched robbery at his Bandra home, will stay in police custody until January 29, 2025. A Mumbai court extended his detention by five days. Police said vital evidence related to the assault is yet to be recovered, raising concerns about security in the area.

As per ANI, the court noted that significant progress has been made in the case, and further investigation into related aspects is required. The offense is serious and can be tried in a sessions court.

The investigation is essential to determine the accused's innocence, and based on the facts presented, the notice under BNSS section 35 is not applicable. The court further observed that there is no indication from the records to suggest the arrest was unlawful.

The police stated that the suspect was not cooperating in identifying the source of the weapon used in the crime. They also mentioned that they needed to perform a facial recognition match with CCTV footage, which required the accused to remain in custody. Additionally, the police revealed that they had not yet received the shoes the suspect wore during the crime.

The police have recorded the statement of actor Saif Ali Khan regarding the stabbing incident at his Bandra residence, involving a Bangladeshi national last week, officials confirmed.

Satyanarayan Choudhary, Joint CP of Law and Order, mentioned that the actor’s statement was taken at his home. He further added, “Earlier, Kareena Kapoor’s statement was also recorded by the Bandra Police.”

Khan was attacked last week by an intruder, later allegedly identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, who broke into his home with the intention of committing theft.

After a violent altercation with the accused, Saif Ali Khan suffered stab wounds to his thoracic spine and other areas of his body. He was quickly rushed to Lilavati Hospital for urgent medical treatment following the assault. Saif was discharged from Lilavati Hospital 6 days later after undergoing surgery.

