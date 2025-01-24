Priyanka Chopra exudes desi girl vibes in colorful lehenga, has epic reaction to mom Madhu Chopra being ‘super happy’; PIC

Actress Priyanka Chopra, a powerhouse talent celebrated in both Bollywood and Hollywood, continues to reign as a global icon. Amid buzzing rumors of her joining the cast of SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu's highly anticipated SSMB29, she has arrived in India, sparking excitement among fans. Adding to the frenzy, her mother, Madhu Chopra, shared a stunning picture of the actress radiating desi girl vibes in a vibrant lehenga. PeeCee’s reaction to the post is just unmissable.

Taking to Instagram today (January 24), Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra, shared a stunning throwback picture of the actress from her Mehendi ceremony. Dressed in a vibrant, colorful lehenga, she is seen twirling with joy, her radiant smile capturing the moment's essence.

Alongside the beautiful photo, she captioned it, “Just super happy,” adding heart and evil eye emojis to express her emotions. The post is a heartwarming glimpse into the actress’ cherished memories.

As soon as Madhu shared the post, Priyanka Chopra couldn’t resist reacting and dropped a laughing emoji in the comments, showcasing her playful side.

Fans quickly joined in, flooding the comments section with love and admiration. One user wrote, “Favorite,” while another gushed, “Prettyyyy.” Someone chimed in, “You are blessed,” and another commented, “Absolutely lovely capture!”

Adding to the excitement, a fan speculated, “I am sure something great is coming up!” Others shared heartfelt wishes, like, “Wishing you and your family the best always,” and “So gorgeous.” The post became a hub of positivity and admiration!

Meanwhile, Priyanka is currently in India, reportedly gearing up for her much-awaited return to Bollywood with SSMB29. As reported by Pinkvilla earlier, she has been in discussions with acclaimed director SS Rajamouli, and it’s now confirmed that she’ll be joining Mahesh Babu in this ambitious project.

SSMB29 is set to be a grand jungle adventure, marking one of the most anticipated films of the decade. Slated to begin filming in 2025, the project is expected to span several years, with the first part scheduled for release in 2027 and the second in 2029. With its scale and unique concept, the film is poised to redefine cinematic experiences for Indian audiences.

