In 1999, Sanjay Dutt and Mahesh Manjrekar teamed up for the gangster drama Vaastav: The Reality, and the film turned out to be a success story. Over the years, Sanjay Dutt’s portrayal of Raghu has attained a cult status in the cinema-going audience and Vaasatav is considered to be the OG gangster film of Indian Cinema. 26 years later, Sanjay Dutt and Mahesh Manjrekar are all set to reunite for the sequel of Vaastav.

According to sources close to the development, Mahesh Manjrekar has cracked an idea that serves well as a sequel to Vaastav. “It’s a franchise film, and not a continuation. Mahesh has cracked an idea that is in sync with the world of Vaastav and has discussed the same with Sanjay Dutt, who is all excited and charged up to play Raghu again. Mahesh is presently working to develop the idea into a screenplay and Sanju is waiting to hear the entire subject,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that the film will be produced by Subhash Kale and is the team is looking to take the Vaastav sequel on floors in end of 2025. “It’s a two-hero subject and once the script is locked, Mahesh and his team will look at casting an actor from the younger generation to play the parallel lead. It’s all work in progress at the moment at a very nascent stage, but the conversations for Vaastav 2 are very much on,” the source added.

We hear that Vaastav 2 will be one of the biggest gangster films of Indian Cinema, and if the script shapes up in the right direction, the makers are aspiring to cast an A-List young hero for Vaastav 2. “There will be a clarity on casting by mid-2025. Mahesh and his team of writers are presently writing the script and churning it into a packaged high-octane gangster drama with larger-than-life dialogues,” the source concluded.

Sanjay Dutt and Mahesh Manjrekar have worked together on Vaastav, Kurukshetra, Hathyar, Pitaah, Viruddh, and Vaah Life Ho Toh Aisi among others. How excited are you to see Sanjay Dutt in Vaastav 2? Do let us know!

