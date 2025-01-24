Ananya Panday to reunite with Kartik Aaryan on-screen after 6 years for THIS Karan Johar film? Here’s what we know

Karan Johar and Karik Aaryan announced their upcoming collaboration for a rom-com, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Ever since, there have been a lot of speculations around the name of the female lead being finalized opposite Aaryan. Now, the latest reports suggest that Ananya Panday will be reuniting with the actor as she has been finalized for the role.

According to a report published in Bollywood Hungama, the makers of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri have finally cast Ananya Panday opposite Kartik Aaryan. A source close to the development was quoted as saying, "Kartik and Karan were looking for an actress with strong pull in the youth and after contemplating on the names, they have locked Ananya to play the female lead. Ananya and Kartik are a successful pair, and this would extend their partnership further."

In addition to this, the report further claimed that Sharvari will be doing another film with Kartik. They are expected to unite for another love story by the end of 2025. According to the source, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor is clear to maintain his equation with both the actresses and the promise of collaboration with Sharvari will be fulfilled soon. If the report is to be believed, Kartik has even offered Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 to Munjya actress.

Ananya and Karik have earlier shared screen space in the 2019 rom-com Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla exclusively informed you a couple of weeks back that Kartik will start working on Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri in May 2025. An insider shared with us that the film is one of its kind adventure slice-of-life love story, which takes the lead pair on a journey across the world.

"Sameer Vidhwans has cracked a fresh world for the Kartik Aaryan starrer, and has already done his round of recce in the international arena,” the source had said.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film is presented by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures. It is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora. It is set to arrive in theaters in 2026.

