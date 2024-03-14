Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda Wedding EXCLUSIVE: Noor Zara and troupe performed Giddha at couple's haldi ceremony

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are all set to tie the knot on March 15 in Delhi. Now, Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Noor Zara's Lok Rang Noor Art troupe delivered a special performance at the couple's haldi ceremony which took place today, March 14.

Pinkvilla exclusively got to know that Zorawar Singh, better known by his stage name Noor Zora, and his troupe Lok Rang Noor Art performed Giddha at Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's haldi ceremony today, March 14.

Speaking about the Lok Rang Noor Art troupe, they are a group of queer men from rural Punjab who perform Giddha, a popular folk dance with its origins in Punjab. The troupe is founded by Noor Zara.

About Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's wedding

The grand pre-wedding festivities reportedly kicked off on March 13 and they will tie the knot on March 15 in Delhi, the hometown of both actors, which holds special significance as the chosen venue. Opting for a cozy affair, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda wanted to keep the wedding intimate, focusing on cherished moments with close family and friends.

While a few Bollywood stars may attend the event, the guest list primarily includes their nearest and dearest, with Varun Sharma and fellow Fukrey cast members expected to fly to Delhi to join the celebrations as a source told News18 Showsha, "Not many Bollywood celebrities will be a part of their D-Day. However, some of their closest peers who have become like family will join the nuptials. Varun Sharma, including the other cast members of Fukrey, are supposed to fly to Delhi next week."

A recent report from Bollywood Hungama suggested that the couple will be getting married in a traditional Indian ceremony in the presence of their friends and family in ITC Grand Bharat located in Manesar, Delhi NCR.

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat have been dating each other for several years and finally, they are going to tie the knot in the presence of their loved ones. For the uninitiated, the love story between the couple sparked on the sets of Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti. During the film's promotion, Kriti addressed the dating rumors, stating that those were not rumors.

