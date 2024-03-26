Bollywood Newswrap, Mar 26: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer OUT; Ranbir Kapoor takes archery lessons for Ramayana

The Bollywood industry buzzed today, March 26 with a bunch of exciting entertaining news. First of all, the much-awaited Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer was released. On the other hand, pictures of Ranbir Kapoor taking archery lessons went viral on social media and fans speculated that it was for Ramayana and many more top news.

Take a look at top 5 Bollywood news of March 26, 2024

1. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer released

On March 26, the makers of the upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan released the eagerly-awaited trailer of the film across various social media platforms. The 3-minute and 31-second trailer offers a glimpse of some captivating glimpses into the high-octane action sequences, packed with jaw-dropping stunts combined with Akshay Kumar's eternal charisma and the electrifying energy of Tiger Shroff. Adding to the intrigue is the introduction of Prithviraj Sukumaran in an anti-hero role. The film is set to hit theaters on April 10, 2024.

2. Ranbir Kapoor takes archery lessons for Ramayana

Ranbir Kapoor is set to play Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. One of the actor's fan pages on X has shared a couple of pictures of the actor along with his archery coach. In the pictures, we can see Ranbir looking dapper in a dark grey tee that he has paired with a light grey tee. In one of the pictures, RK is posing with his coach, while in the other picture, the coach has clicked a selfie in which the actor can be seen seated on a couch while a couple of arrows are kept in front of him.

3. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya drops a sweet post on their 14th wedding anniversary

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Aaliya Siddiqui dropped a sweet post on her Instagram handle to celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary. She dropped a couple of pictures on her social media handle and wrote, “Celebrating 14 years of wedded bliss with my one and only. Anniversary cheers (Accompanied by clinking glass and pink heart emojis).” The first photo features, Nawaz and Aaliya with their kids-a daughter and a son, followed by another adorable picture of Kick actor with his kids.

4. Sanjay Kapoor talks about his gay role in Murder Mubarak

In an exclusive interview with India Today, Sanjay Kapoor talked about his gay role in Murder Mubarak. The veteran actor said, "The way it was put up was, I think, very simple and smooth. So it didn't really matter to me. I was very, very comfortable doing it. And I'm glad people are recognising it. Like you're saying it and a few others. The person I talked about earlier especially praised me a lot."

5. Priyanka Chopra drops inside pictures from Holi 2024 celebrations with Nick Jonas and Malti

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures and a video from her celebrating Holi 2024 with Malti Marie, Nick Jonas, and family members. The first snapshot captures Priyanka, Malti, and Nick dressed in pristine white, radiating familial bliss as they pose for a charming family portrait. In the next image, Priyanka, accompanied by her loved ones, shares a joyful moment with her close friend Tammana Dutt and her family. One of the videos showcases Nick Jonas enjoying himself with a vibrant spinning wheel, adding to the festive cheer. Following that, Nick and Priyanka groove to the rhythm of Janam Samjha Karo at the Holi celebration, their energy infectious.

