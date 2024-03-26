WATCH: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas twin with Malti Marie in white; dance to Dhol beats, Hindi songs at Holi bash

Priyanka Chopra is currently in India, having a blast with her adorable daughter Malti Marie. She's been delighting fans by sharing their Indian escapades on social media. Recently, she took to Instagram, giving us a glimpse of her Holi 2024 celebrations with Malti and Nick Jonas and family members.

Priyanka Chopra drops pictures from Holi 2024 celebrations

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures and video in which she can be seen celebrating Holi 2024 with Malti Marie, Nick Jonas and family members. The first snapshot captures Priyanka, Malti, and Nick dressed in pristine white, radiating familial bliss as they pose for a charming family portrait. In the next image, Priyanka, accompanied by her loved ones, shares a joyful moment with her close friend Tammana Dutt and her family.

The third video showcases Nick Jonas enjoying himself with a vibrant spinning wheel, adding to the festive cheer. Following that, Nick and Priyanka groove to the rhythm of Janam Samjha Karo at the Holi celebration, their energy infectious.

Another clip features Priyanka's cousin Mannara Chopra dancing exuberantly to the beats of the dhol. Furthermore, Priyanka sits on Nick's lap, immersing herself in the lively dhol music. Additional pictures capture Priyanka posing alongside her family and her mother, Madhu Chopra, radiating warmth and happiness throughout the colorful festivities.

Take a look:

Malti Marie enjoys BFF Thiaan Dutt's birthday party

Priyanka Chopra shared an adorable new video on her Instagram, showcasing Malti Marie having a delightful time with an astronaut. In the video, Malti is seen happily shaking hands and enjoying herself. The clip was taken at the birthday party of Priyanka's close friend Tammana Dutt's son, Thiaan Dutt.

Take a look:

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra, joined by her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie, made a trip to Ayodhya on March 20. ANI shared glimpses of their visit to the Ram Mandir, located at the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Uttar Pradesh. In the photos, Priyanka looked elegant in a bright yellow saree while holding Malti, who looked adorable in a peach ethnic outfit. Nick, wearing a white printed kurta, stood by their side as they prayed amidst the bustling crowd.

