Bollywood Newswrap, November 19, 2024: Priyanka Chopra shares Malti's PIC enjoying ‘Autumn’ in complete awe, Shah Rukh Khan announces Aryan Khan's debut directorial series

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to depression.

Did you miss out on the new updates from Bollywood due to your busy work day? Don't worry. We've got you covered! This newswrap covers all major announcements and significant happenings. From proud father Shah Rukh Khan announcing his son Aryan Khan's debut web series to Priyanka Chopra sharing a cute image of Malti enjoying the Autumn season, here's your quick roundup of today's top Bollywood news!

Here are the top stories from November 19, 2024:

1. Priyanka Chopra shared a 'cute' picture of Malti enjoying the Autumn season

Priyanka Chopra often makes it a point to capture the sweet little moments of her daughter, Malti Marie, and shares some of them with her Instagram family.

Recently, she treated fans with another new glimpse of her little one in her Instagram story. Malti was dressed in a bright floral jacket in the picture as she enjoyed the company of nature and witnessed the magic of the Autumn season in awe.

2. Shah Rukh Khan announces his son, Aryan's debut series with Netflix

After much speculation and a long wait, superstar Shah Rukh Khan made a special announcement. He officially announced that his son, Aryan Khan, has entered the world of direction as Netflix shared a new post announcing his directorial debut.

He shared the Netflix post in his Instagram story and described it by writing, "Here's to untamed storytelling, controlled chaos, gutsy scenes, and lots and lots of fun and emotions."

3. Shah Rukh Khan wants to get the attention of young son, AbRam

Shah Rukh Khan shares a wonderful bond with all his kids, particularly his little son, AbRam. During his recent conversation at the Global Freight Summit in Dubai, the superstar explained he initially focused on making money through acting and later leaning towards innovation.

However, the loving father shared that his current focus is to get the attention of his youngest child, AbRam Khan, to his acting. He wants his little one to experience stardom and know his father is a big star.

4. Samay Raina quips on the criticism over jokes on Deepika Padukone's depression stance in his show

Comedian Samay Raina's latest YouTube show, India's Got Latent, was criticized when one participant joked about Deepika Padukone and her stance on Depression. The joke didn't go well with netizens, who found it insensitive.

In his response, Samay reacted to the backlash with his witty style and re-shared the images with negative comments, writing, "Guys, it's not fair. You cannot outrage on Twitter. Please outrage on my YouTube comments section so there is some ad revenue, at least."

5. Kriti Sanon shared adorable pictures to wish rumored BF Kabir Bahia on his birthday

Kriti Sanon is rumored to have been dating businessman Kabir Bahia for some time now and was spotted on a Greece trip and Diwali celebrations. But none of them ever discussed their relationship officially.

But, on November 19, 2024, the Dilwale actress took to her Instagram handle. She shared an adorable birthday wish for her Kabir with a picture from one of their recent trips and penned, "Happiest birthday, K! (red heart emoji) May your innocent smile always stay alive!"

