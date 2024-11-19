Kriti Sanon drops love-filled wish for rumored beau Kabir Bahia on his birthday; shares unseen PIC from vacay

Speculations about Kriti Sanon dating businessman Kabir Bahia have been doing rounds for quite some time now. Earlier, pictures of the duo from their Greece holiday made headlines and they even celebrated Diwali together. Now, Kriti has dropped a love-filled wish for her rumored beau on his birthday. She shared an unseen picture from what looks like their recent vacation.

Today, November 19, 2024, Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram Stories and shared an adorable selfie with Kabir Bahia. In the photo, Kriti was seen wearing a printed top with a white shirt. She accessorized her look with an elegant necklace, earrings, and blue shades. Kabir stood behind her and leaned his cheek towards her head. He wore a black t-shirt, sunglasses, a silver chain, and a watch.

The duo was all smiles for the camera. It looked like the picture was from a beach as sand and water were visible in the background. Extending her warm wishes, Kriti wrote, “Happiest birthday K! (red heart emoji) May your innocent smile always stay alive!"

Have a look at Kriti’s story!

It appears that the rumored couple is vacationing together in Dubai. Just a few days ago, Kabir shared his solo pictures from the same beach wearing the same outfit and accessories. He captioned the post, “November In Dubai With My Darling!” Sharing some pictures with a tiger statue, Kabir said, “Swipe to Slide 5 To See My Darling.” The location was tagged as The Palm Jumeirah.

Advertisement

Kriti had reacted to the post with a heart-eye emoji. Check out the post!

Kabir Bahia seems to share a great bond with Kriti Sanon’s family and friends. Kriti’s sister Nupur Sanon posted a cute birthday wish for him on her Instagram Stories. She posted a quirky selfie with him and stated, “Happy Birthday Kabu. Love youuu!”

Nupur’s boyfriend Stebin Ben also shared an unseen picture with the birthday boy and Kriti, writing, “Happy Birthday brother.” Kriti’s stylist Sukriti Grover dropped an unseen picture with the Crew actress and Kabir from Diwali 2024 celebrations. Take a look!

On the work front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in the Netflix mystery thriller Do Patti with Kajol and Shaheer Sheikh.

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma has heartfelt reaction as Roger Federer pens emotional letter to Rafael Nadal ahead of his tennis retirement