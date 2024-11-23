Bollywood Newswrap, November 23: Suhana Khan’s playful wish for rumored BF Agastya Nanda; Anushka Sharma supports Virat Kohli at Perth test

Another Saturday of the month is here. Today, November 23, 2024, was packed with some exciting updates in the film industry. If you weren’t able to catch everything, don't fret, as this newswrap contains the top headlines of the day. From Suhana Khan dropping a playful wish for rumored boyfriend Agastya Nanda to Anushka Sharma supporting Virat Kohli during the Perth test match, here's all that happened.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of November 23, 2024:

1. Suhana Khan has the cutest birthday wish for rumored beau Agastya Nanda

Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda, who debuted together with The Archies, have been rumored to be dating each other for a long time. Today, the actress shared a goofy picture with her co-star on her Instagram Stories. In the monochrome shot, she was seen pulling Agastya’s ear while he had a scrunched-up face.

In the caption, Suhana wrote, “Happy Birthday” and used a winking face with a tongue-out emoji.

2. Anushka Sharma spotted cheering for Virat Kohli and team India at Perth test match

Anushka Sharma, who is often spotted in the stands during team India’s matches, was present at the Optus Stadium in Perth today. It was the second day of the India vs Australia test, and she was there to support her husband, Virat Kohli, as well as the rest of the Indian players. In one video, the actress was seen giving a relieved reaction as Australia’s last wicket fell in the first innings.

3. Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma to tie the knot in 2025?

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia have been dating each other for quite some time. They have been spotted together on various occasions. According to a recent report by 123Telugu.com, the couple may tie the knot in 2025. There has been no official confirmation from the actors, but the news is spreading through the industry that Vijay and Tamannaah are searching for a luxurious apartment to settle into after their wedding.

4. Hrithik Roshan drops BTS pics with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan from Karan Arjun sets

Hrithik Roshan was an AD for the 1995 film Karan Arjun, which has been recently re-released in cinemas. He shared a couple of behind-the-scenes photos with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan from the sets of the movie. The actor mentioned, “Ha, I look like a young Kabir with Karan and Arjun,” referring to his character Kabir from the YRF Spy Universe.

Hrithik also recalled a fun anecdote from the shoot, saying, “Another fun fact, during the song bhangda paale, one late night, a more than merry team of Shahrukh and Salman decided to leave Sariska by car and drive to delhi promising to be back by morning. I was flabbergasted and jumped (literally) on the bonnet of the car to stop them. The call time was 6am and I had to make sure my dad doesn’t lose the day. He didn’t.”

5. Priyanka Chopra’s relatable post about waking up at 6 am for work on Saturday

Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for Citadel Season 2 in London. She recently shared a reel of a girl looking extremely exhausted. The actress resonated with the emotion on her working Saturday. She wrote in the caption, “When you have to work Saturday morning at 6 AM.”

