Even Priyanka Chopra cannot handle the thought of working Saturday; her reaction to waking up at 6AM is all of us

Actress Priyanka Chopra is juggling a hectic work schedule, but she still finds time to connect with fans on social media. From sharing glimpses of her family, workdays, and vacations to moments we can all relate to, she keeps it real. Her latest post perfectly captured the universal dread of a 6 AM Saturday wake-up call, proving that even she isn’t immune to the struggle.

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories to share a hilarious post that’s too cute to miss. The clip featured an adorable baby girl looking utterly exhausted, perfectly capturing the mood of waking up for work.

The video’s caption read, “Me every morning realizing that I have to go to work,” and PeeCee added her own relatable twist, writing, “When you have to work Saturday morning at 6 AM.” Honestly, it’s a mood we all share!

Take a look here!

Earlier, the Citadel actress took to her Instagram Stories to share a post that hilariously summed up adult life. The post read, “When I was a kid, bedtime was 9 pm. I couldn’t wait to be a grownup so I could go to bed anytime I wanted. Turns out that is 9 pm.” She simply captioned it, “Same,” proving that even global stars aren’t immune to the irony of adulthood!

See below!

A few days ago, Priyanka unveiled a striking new poster from the Citadel Universe, marking another milestone in her journey with the franchise. Reflecting on her experience, she shared that her association with the series began before her marriage to Nick Jonas. She expressed how captivated she was by the show’s grand vision and shared her pride in witnessing its expansion, calling the journey deeply rewarding.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra is immersed in filming the second season of Citadel, produced by the Russo Brothers, where she will return as Nadia. Alongside this, she has exciting projects lined up, including Heads of State and The Bluff.

Fans are also eagerly awaiting her collaboration with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara. Although the project has faced delays, anticipation remains high, with details about the storyline still under wraps.

