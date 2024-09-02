Bollywood Newswrap, September 2: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh break internet with dreamy maternity shoot; Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan to start Atlee's next from January

September 2 was the day when several big updates of B-town were unveiled. The biggest of them all was Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh dropping some heartwarming images from their monochrome maternity shoot. Another big update about Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan joining hands for Atlee's next also came. If you have missed going through these newsworthy events, then fret not.

Here are the top five Bollywood news of September 2:

1. Deepika Padukone drops maternity pictures with Ranveer Singh

As Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh inch towards welcoming their first child together, the couple dropped some stunning photos from their maternity shoot. The carousel of 14 images took the internet by storm, with several Bollywood stars, including Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar, Bipasha Basu, Shweta Bachchan, and others showering their love on their post.

2. Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan to start Atlee's next from January

Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan are all set to start shooting for their next project with Jawan filmmaker Atlee Kumar. The dual-lead film will be on floors in January 2025. A source close to the development exclusively told Pinkvilla that after the success of Jawan, Atlee has been focused on creating one of the biggest action films in Indian cinema.

Calling Khan and Haasan the filmmaker's ‘dream cast,’ the informant added that Atlee is optimistic about finalizing both stars within a month. While the technical crew is set to be part of the upcoming film, fans will have to wait for more details about the entertainer.

Advertisement

3. Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan shoot Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 poster

Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan will share the screen again in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Currently, the stars are shooting for the first look posters of the horror-comedy. According to sources close to the development, the principal shoot of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is wrapped up, and the post-production work is going on in full swing for a Diwali 2024 release.

“The team is shooting for special posters today, which will be launched in a fortnight. Bhushan Kumar and Kartik Aaryan have decided on a 45-day marketing campaign for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and are confident to take the audience on an entertaining ride this Diwali,” revealed a source.

It was also revealed that the script has a lot of Diwali elements, which is the reason why the makers are targeting to bring the film during the festival period. “Once the assets are launched, the audience too will get a glimpse of the flavor that the film has to offer,” the source added.

Advertisement

4. Firing outside AP Dhillon's house in Canada

Earlier, on September 2, shots were fired outside acclaimed singer AP Dhillon’s residence on Victoria Island in Vancouver, Canada. Reports suggested that jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has taken responsibility for the shooting along with Rohit Godara. The investigative agencies have also got hold of a clip that captured the grim incident.

It is currently being examined by security agencies. Nearly two weeks ago, the Punjabi artist released the music video Old Money with Salman Khan.

5. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Jeh calls her 'mumma' during outing

Earlier today, Kareena Kapoor Khan went out and about with her younger son, Jeh Ali Khan. In a video, she can be seen heading towards her car in which her boy was already seated. As she was about to get into her car, her younger son Jeh adorably called her ‘mumma.’

For more exciting updates on Bollywood, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, and more shower love on parents-to-be Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s maternity shoot