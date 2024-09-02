Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, and more shower love on parents-to-be Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s maternity shoot

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to embrace the journey of parenthood in September 2024. The couple has now shared a stunning maternity shoot just weeks before the arrival of their child. Bollywood celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, and many more couldn’t help but shower their love on the parents-to-be.

Today, September 2, soon after Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shared their new pictures on Instagram, many Bollywood celebrities reacted to the post. Priyanka Chopra dropped a fire and red heart emoji in the comments section. Aditi Rao Hydari, Malaika Arora, and Rakul Preet Singh showed their love with a series of hearts. Bipasha Basu also reacted with an evil-eye amulet, a heart, and a folded hands emoji. Bhumi Pednekar found the post “Beautiful.”

Meanwhile, others like Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Sharvari, Shanaya Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anil Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Rhea Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Suhana Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Ayushmann Khurrana, as well as Deepika’s Fighter co-star Hrithik Roshan, conveyed their happiness with a like on the post!

Have a look at the reactions of the film industry!

In the photoshoot, Deepika Padukone was seen flaunting her baby bump in stylish outfits. She sported an infectious smile, which made her fans extremely happy. In some of the images, her husband, Ranveer Singh, was seen holding her close in his arms. The joy on his face was unmissable. Deepika captioned the post with an evil-eye amulet, a heart, and an infinity emoji.

Check out the post!

In February of this year, Deepika and Ranveer took to their social media handles and announced that they were expecting their first child. The announcement photograph featured adorable baby items like little shoes, scarves, onesies, buttons, heart-shaped balloons, and more. The center of the picture contained the due date “September 2024,” while “Deepika & Ranveer” was written at the bottom.

On the cinematic front, Deepika and Ranveer, who have worked in various films together in the past, will once again share the screen. Both of them are set to star in Rohit Shetty’s Diwali release Singham Again.

