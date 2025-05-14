Leonardo DiCaprio Praises Robert De Niro as He Presents Him Honorary Palme d’Or at Cannes 2025: ‘He’s the Archetype…’

Leonardo DiCaprio handed over the honorary Palme d’Or to his friend and colleague, Robert De Niro, during the opening ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival. Ahead of presenting the trophy to the actor-director, the Titanic star gushed about his longtime collaborator.

Dressed in a black tuxedo and taking center stage, the Wolf of Wall Street actor paid tribute to the veteran star and claimed that people who know De Niro well know that “he is not someone who particularly enjoys the spotlight off camera.”

Further in his speech for the Taxi Driver star, DiCaprio went on to joke that he is “lucky” if he’ll get a “nod from him tonight and a half smile; I’ll take that as a standing ovation.”

De Niro and DiCaprio’s friendship dates back to the 90s, as they first worked together in This Boy’s Life, which was released in 1993. In the following years, the duo has collaborated on multiple projects, including Marvin’s Room, The Audition, and the latest one, Killers of the Flower Moon.

Moreover, on the Cannes Film Festival stage, the Shutter Island star continued to say, “Every once in a while, even the most private giants deserve their moment. A moment to be acknowledged. Not just for their work, but for the quiet, lasting influence they’ve had on so many lives. On my life.”

He went on to state that De Niro has “always been the archetype” to him and so many actors of his generation. The movie star added, “There’s no one more deserving of this Palme d’Or lifetime achievement award than Mr. Robert De Niro.”

As the actor-director walked up the stage to collect the memento from DiCaprio, the crowd erupted with claps and gave a standing ovation to the legend.

