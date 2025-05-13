Lokesh Kanagaraj on gaining lessons from Rajinikanth during Coolie shoot: ‘He made me think about life…and I cried’

Lokesh Kanagaraj is all set to hit the big screens this year with his movie Coolie starring Rajinikanth. Ahead of the film’s release, the director was seen in an interview with Sudhir Srinivasan on YouTube.

Talking about working with Rajinikanth, the director said, “I can’t even begin to explain what the superstar made me feel like. He made me realise about various things, he made me think about life… And I cried, even laughed. Every day, I was learning something.”

“Rajinikanth sir is such a great person. Hearing about everything that’s happened to him in life, hearing his experiences, it felt like we all are nothing,” the director added.

Recalling another incident from Coolie shoot, Lokesh Kanagaraj delved in deep into how Sathyaraj reacted to a footage of the superstar. After seeing Rajinikanth perform, the Baahubali actor said, “Some act as heroes, but if there’s someone who can live as a hero, it’s Rajini.”

Talking about Coolie, the upcoming film is an action entertainer with Rajinikanth in the lead role. The movie directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj is said to have the superstar in a negative-shaded role.

The Rajinikanth starrer enjoys an ensemble cast of actors like Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra Rao, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and many more in key roles. The movie is also said to have a cameo appearance by Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan.

Interestingly, it was recently reported that the 74-year-old actor used a body double for the first time in this movie. As per the report, the superstar had allotted 70 days of shoot, but later on, he was replaced by a body double for 45 days.

Moving ahead, Rajinikanth has already begun the shoot for his next film, Jailer 2. The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial is the sequel to 2023’s Jailer, with the superstar returning as “Tiger” Muthuvel Pandian. While the complete cast is yet to be confirmed, it has been reported that Nandamuri Balakrishna will appear for an extended cameo in the movie.

