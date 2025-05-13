Tourist Family Tamil Nadu Box Office Day 13: Sasikumar's heartening comedy drama sets fire; inches closer to Rs 45 crore mark
Sasikumar and Simran starrer Tourist Family has set the fire at the box office. The movie continued to dominate with a superb hold.
Tourist Family starring Sasikumar and Simran is doing exceptional business at the box office. The Tamil movie directed by Abhishan Jeevinth continued to dominate the box office by showing better trends than its rival release, Retro, which starred Suriya.
Backed by Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment, the family comedy drama opened with Rs 2 crore on Day 1. The movie wrapped its 10-day run at Rs 20 crore at the Tamil box office. As per estimates, it raked in over another Rs 2.50 crore on Day 13, bringing the total cume to Rs 42 crore gross in Tamil Nadu.
Tourist Family is now Sasikumar's biggest grosser. It will likely gross more than Rs 50 crore by the end of its theatrical run in its home state. Globally, the movie has already crossed this mark. It will be interesting to see how the movie performs in the coming days.
Day-wise box office collection of the Tourist Family is as follows:
|Day
|Gross Tamil Box Office
|1
|Rs 2.00 crore
|2
|Rs 1.60 crore
|3
|Rs 2.90 crore
|4
|Rs 4.05 crore
|5
|Rs 2.65 crore
|6
|Rs 2.55 crore
|7
|Rs 2.50 crore
|8
|Rs 2.75 crore
|9
|Rs 3.25 crore
|10
|Rs 5.75 crore
|11
|Rs 6.50 crore
|12
|Rs 3 crore
|13
|Rs 2.50 crore (est.)
|Total
|Rs 42 crore (est.)
Tourist Family is in cinemas now
Tourist Family is now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
