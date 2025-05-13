Retro Tamil Nadu Box Office Day 13: Suriya, Karthik Subbaraj's film heads toward unfortunate fate; nears Rs 50 crore mark
Suriya and Pooja Hegde starrer Retro grossed Rs 50 lakh on its 2nd Tuesday. The movie is expected to wrap its theatrical run at Rs 50 crore gross in Tamil Nadu.
Suriya and Pooja Hegde starrer Retro continues to struggle at the box office. The Tamil movie directed by Karthik Subbaraj failed to impress the audience. It received mixed to poor reviews, which heavily impacted its box office potential.
Bankrolled by Stone Bench Creations and 2D Entertainment, Retro released on May 1 on the occasion of International Workers' Day. It opened well with Rs 14 crore but couldn't gain much traction in the following days. The movie wrapped its second weekend at just Rs 46.15 crore gross.
As per estimates, Retro grossed around Rs 50 lakh on its Day 13 (2nd Tuesday), bringing the total cume to Rs 47.35 crore gross in Tamil Nadu. It is now crawling at the box office and is expected to wind its theatrical journey soon with an unfortunate end. All eyes are now on Suriya's next release. Let's see which film marks the perfect comeback of Suriya at the box office.
Day-wise box office collections of Retro in Tamil Nadu:
|Day
|Gross Tamil Collections
|1
|Rs 14 crore
|2
|Rs 6.50 crore
|3
|Rs 7 crore
|4
|Rs 7 crore
|5
|Rs 2.50 crore
|6
|Rs 2 crore
|7
|Rs 1.75 crore
|8
|Rs 1.35 crore
|9
|Rs 1 crore
|10
|
Rs 1.40 crore
|11
|Rs 1.65 crore
|12
|Rs 70 lakh
|13
|Rs 50 lakh (est.)
|Total
|Rs 47.35 crore
Retro in cinemas
Retro is playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.
Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
ALSO READ: Kesari 2 Worldwide Box Office Update: Akshay Kumar-led courtroom drama grosses close to Rs 133 crore in 25 days