Cannes Film Festival 2025: Bella Hadid, Eva Longoria and More Stars Hit Red Carpet in Head-Turning Outfits

The Cannes Film Festival has kicked off, and the celebrities are showing up in their absolute best outfits. This year’s theme is set to be Lights, Beauty, and Action, and among the first ones to walk the red carpet of the International event, were Quentin Tarantino and his wife, Danielle.

The ace director showed up in a black tux and a bow tie. In contrast to her husband and the filmmaker, Danielle opted for a silver dress. The ensemble included multiple stones, giving it a bling effect. To pair up with her outfit, Danielle chose silver dangling earrings and kept her hair open as she posed for the cameras alongside Tarantino.

Another celebrity to walk the red carpet on the opening day of the film festival was Eva Longoria. The Only Murders in the Building star looked radiant in a black and rose gold ensemble. The actress chose a V-shaped necklace and earrings to go with the dress and left her hair open and parted on one side.

Bella Hadid, too, made a statement at the opening ceremony of the film festival. The runway model went with an all-black ensemble. Hadid looked gorgeous in a high-slit dress, which she paired with green stone earrings. The model kept the makeup light to minimal and let her outfit and hair do the talking.

Robert De Niro, who will be honored with the Palme d’Or, appeared alongside Tiffany Chen for the opening ceremony of Cannes 2025. The actor suited up in a black tux, while Chen complemented him in a black ensemble.

She opted for an outfit with a sequin top and the bottom had some floral detailing to it. She carried along a shrug jacket, which seemed to be based on a chiffon material.

Moreover, the jury members have also stepped in on the first day of the event, looking their brilliant selves. First up, the Indian native, Payal Kapadia walked the carpet looking like a boss lady. She chose black and grey tones for her suit and pants.

The All We Imagine as Light director opted for one unique-looking necklace. Next up, Dieudo Hamadi showed up in a dark blue tux, looking sharp. Jeremy Strong pulled the attention towards him in a salmon-colored tuxedo. The Apprentice star looked dapper.

Juliette Binoche stepped into the ceremony in an off-white ensemble. The jumpsuit looked pretty with a light drape-on-the-head detail. Alba Rohrwacher joined the clan in a black dress with a bow on the front and flowy at the bottom.

Leila Slimani showed up in a white balloon gown, and Halle Berry, who turned heads at the Met Gala, opted for a black and white striped dress for the ceremony.

Julia Garner stepped onto the red carpet in a body-fitted brown dress with a short trail added at the bottom. She stunned in a wavy bob as she posed for the cameras.

Moreover, Heidi Klum and Carlos Sainz Jr. posed alongside Longoria. The reality TV personality opted for pink ruffles all over her dress.

She skipped on the jewelry while keeping her hair open. As for the Formula 1 driver, Sainz Jr. looked dapper in a black tux with a bow tie.

