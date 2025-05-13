Prince & Family Kerala Box Office Day 5: Dileep-led family comedy holds well; adds Rs 80 lakh on Tuesday

The Malayalam movie Prince & Family, starring Dileep in the lead role, is doing well at the box office. Helmed by Binto Stephen, the family comedy-drama received favorable word-of-mouth, which is fueling its box office.

Backed by Magic Frames, Prince & Family is performing better than its rival releases, Sarkeet and Padakkalam. However, it has to face the wrath of Mohanlal's Thudarum, which is still dominating the box office. The Dileep starrer opened with a good Rs 80 lakh. It further surged on Day 2 and Day 3 and wrapped its opening weekend at an encouraging figure of Rs 2.95 crore.

After an impressive weekend, it gained traction on its first Monday and collected around Rs 90 lakh, which is higher than its opening-day collections. According to estimates, the movie continued its encouraging box office trend and added Rs 80 lakh to the tally, bringing the total cume to Rs 4.65 crore in Kerala.

Based on its current trends, the movie is heading towards a favourable end. If it trends well on weekdays and then witnesses a good surge on the second weekend, it will sail through a successful theatrical run. It will be interesting to see how the movie performs in the coming days.

Day-wise box office collection of Prince & Family is as follows:

Day Gross Kerala Box Office 1 Rs 80 lakh 2 Rs 90 lakh 3 Rs 1.25 crore 4 Rs 90 lakh 5 Rs 80 lakh Total Rs 4.65 crore

Prince & Family in cinemas

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

