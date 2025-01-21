Chhaava: Rashmika Mandanna radiates Maharashtrian royalty and ‘unmatched strength’ as Maharani Yesubai in Vicky Kaushal’s period drama

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to share screen space for the first time in period drama, Chhaava. The makers have been raising anticipation with striking promotional assets. And now, the excitement has skyrocketed even more as the makers have shared Rashmika’s look for the first time as Maharani Yesubai.

On January 21, the official Instagram page of Maddock Films shared a collaborative post with the rest of the team. The latest posters featured Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai, wife of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, played by Vicky Kaushal.

The actress looks royal and vibrant, dressed in Maharashtrian Nauvari saree with heavy jewelry. Her traditional nose ring and red bindi make her look like a royal beauty queen. While Rashmika is standing in the forefront beaming a smile in the first poster, the second one showed the actress in a serious mood. The lavish sets in the background promise the film to be a worth-watch.

"Behind every great king, there stands a queen of unmatched strength. Introducing @rashmika_mandanna as Maharani Yesubai - the pride of Swarajya. #ChhaavaTrailer Out Tomorrow! Releasing in cinemas on 14th February 2025," the post was captioned.

Soon after, fans flooded the comments section expressing their excitement for the film as they praised the actress’ look. A user wrote, "We take a bow to the QUEEN" and another gushed, "Omg @rashmika_mandanna our maratha queen... with our Chaava @vickykaushal09" followed by multiple red-heart and fire emojis.

On Monday, the makers of Chhaava dropped new posters featuring Vicky Kaushal in four different avatars. It exhibited Kaushal’s warrior side on full display. From holding a sword to a trident and shield, the four posters showcased the actor ready to battle against his enemies.

The highly-awaited Chhaava is directed by Laxman Utekar, who has worked with Vicky in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Apart from the lead cast, it also features Akshaye Khanna in an important role. The teaser of the film was released last year and piqued everyone’s excitement.

The trailer of the epic period drama will be releasing tomorrow, i.e. January 22. Backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, it is poised to hit the big screens on Valentine’s Day, i.e. February 14, 2025.

