Chhaava Posters: Vicky Kaushal as a combination of ‘Agni, Jal, Vayu, Prithvi’ is stronger than anything you have ever seen before

Vicky Kaushal is here to rule! He is currently teasing fans with new posters of his upcoming period drama, Chhaava which is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. While the teaser and intriguing posters are already making a wave, the actor has now dropped his new looks that have skyrocketed the excitement for the film even more.

On January 20, Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of new posters from his upcoming movie, Chhaava. In the first one, he is seen embodying the rage and fire around him with swords in his hands, displaying the courageous aura of a warrior. It is followed by another tantalizing glimpse of Kaushal exuding a fearless impression in the battleground. He is seen donning armor with a sword in one hand and a shield in another.

The third one features water in the background as he dons saffron attire, with a bow and arrow in his hand, aiming at his target. It is followed by another promising poster of the actor holding a trident in one hand and a rope in another as he seemingly takes it head-on in the forest.

"Agni bhi woh,Paani bhi woh,Toofan bhi woh,Sher Shiva ka #CHHAAVA hai woh! #ChhaavaTrailer out on 22nd January! Releasing in cinemas on 14th February 2025. #Chhaava #ChhaavaOnFeb14".

Soon after, fans flooded the comments section gushing over the posters as one fan wrote, "Hard-core Goosebumps... श्री श्री छत्रपती संभाजी महाराज की जय!!" another user wrote, "Ohh holyyyy gooddddddd."

"Ye movie aate hi theatre me bwaaal mcha degi..... ", manifested one fan while another wished, "It should cross 1000 crores ". Praising Vicky's look, one more wrote, "Look of Vicky is next level and we know his acting skill" while another stated, "National award coming."

The upcoming highly-awaited period drama, Chhaava is directed by Laxman Utekar, who has worked with Vicky in Zara Bachke Zara Hatke. It features Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna in the key roles. The trailer of the epic period drama will be released on January 22, 2025. Backed by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, Chhaava is poised to hit the theaters next month on February 14, 2025.

