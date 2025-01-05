Sky Force producer Dinesh Vijan reacts to Naga Vamsi’s ‘Bollywood makes films for Bandra, Juhu' remark; says ‘the fact is we’ve had 5 huge films and just...'

The trailer of Akshay Kumar and Veer starrer Sky Force was launched in Mumbai in a special event. It witnessed the presence of the star cast and producers including Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande, among others. During the interaction, Vijan emphasized how since the pandemic, 5 Hindi films have grossed a 500 crore mark as he reacted to Naga Vamsi’s statement looking down on the Hindi film industry stating that they make films only for Bandra and Juhu.

On January 5, during the trailer launch of Sky Force, Akshay Kumar and Dinesh Vijan were queried about Naga Vamsi’s remark about ‘Bollywood making films for Bandra and Juhu.’ The duo was asked to react to the Devara producer’s remark of looking down on the industry by stating that the 'whole of Mumbai didn't sleep after Pushpa 2 earned over Rs. 80 crore in a single day' in the times when the aim is to celebrate Indian film industry.

In response to this, Dinesh Vijan emphasized five Hindi films crossing the 500 crore mark since the pandemic, which didn’t exist earlier. He stated, "Maybe we don’t speak a lot about ourselves, but the fact is we’ve had five huge films, and just Maddock Films, just Jio Films are not enough to run the industry. So there might be 1–2 people here, 1–2 people who say, but whenever I have gone to the South, they’ve been very, very encouraging."

Advertisement

The Sky Force producer added that if one starts looking at it as the Indian film industry, it would be 500+800=1300 (crore) further questioning about not aiming for that. Akshay who was also standing next to Vijan agreed to the producer’s statements.

For the unversed, Devara producer Naga Vamsi and Boney Kapoor recently appeared on the producers’ roundtable by Galatta Plus. During the conversation, the duo was discussing South cinema’s hold in the overseas market.

It is then, that Naga mentioned that the South industry has changed how Bollywood look at cinema. According to him, Bollywood was "stuck in making films for Bandra and Juhu." He claimed movies like Baahubali, RRR, Animal, and Jawan brought a change in the industry.

Directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur, Sky Force will be gracing the screens on January 24, 2025.

ALSO READ: Deva Teaser OUT: Shahid Kapoor promises formidable action and entertainment packed in one in the commercial saga