Chhaava song Jaane Tu OUT: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna showcase their powerful love in Arijit Singh’s soulful ballad

Chhaava is one of the most anticipated movies of 2025. The trailer of the Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has already created a lot of excitement among the audience. Now, the first song from the historical drama has been released. Jaane Tu is a soulful ballad in Arijit Singh’s voice, and it showcases the powerful love between Vicky and Rashmika's characters.

Today, January 31, 2025, the makers of the upcoming movie Chhaava unveiled the first song from the soundtrack across their social media platforms. Titled Jaane Tu, the romantic track has been composed by A.R. Rahman, sung by Arijit Singh, and written by Irshad Kamil.

The music video features Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and offers a peek into the warrior’s love story with Rashmika Mandanna’s Maharani Yesubai. The soothing song showcases their sweet moments, and the chemistry between the actors shines. It takes an emotional turn towards the end as Yesubai prays for her husband’s safety.

Watch the full song here!

Netizens flooded the comments section under the YouTube video with their appreciation for the song. One person said, “Most awaited album.. historical movie, Rahman music, never disappointed me,” while another wrote, “Arijit Singh is a blessing for our country.” A user stated, “The duo is back and how!! It sounds so heavenly! I'm so grateful to be experiencing this in my time!”

One comment read, “Vicky has absolutely NAILED IT!!!! EPIC Expressions,” and another said, “Anyone notice Chatrapati sambhaji maharaj feels so peaceful when he meets his maharani yesubai.”

In the caption on Instagram, the makers summarized the song by saying, “Some bonds are beyond time, beyond words, etched forever in history. Presenting #JaaneTu - a musical tribute to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Maharani Yesubai.”

Alongside Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, the cast of Chhaava includes Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Vineet Kumar Singh, Diana Penty, and Santosh Juvekar. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the period film is produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner, Maddock Films. Chhaava is scheduled to release in cinemas on February 14, 2025, Valentine’s Day.