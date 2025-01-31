Loveyapa's Khushi Kapoor drops mushy pic with mystery man; fans wonder if it's Ibrahim Ali Khan or Vedang Raina

Khushi Kapoor is currently gearing up for her movie Loveyapa. She has been flaunting her promotional looks on social media and sharing adorable reels on the film’s songs. Amid this, the actress dropped a mushy picture with a mystery man. Fans wondered if it was Khushi’s upcoming co-star Ibrahim Ali Khan or her rumored boyfriend Vedang Raina.

Today, January 31, 2025, Khushi Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a cute picture on her Instagram. It was a mirror selfie in which the actress was seen hugging a man with a smile on her face. The identity of the latter was hidden as his back faced the camera and he wore a hoodie.

In the caption, Khushi wrote, “He made it to the grid, will make it to your hearts soon,” accompanied by eyes, two hearts, and winking face emojis.

Khushi Kapoor’s post with a mystery man:

Netizens were confused about the identity of the man in the picture with Khushi. Some users thought that it was the actress’ rumored beau, Vedang Raina. One person said, “Vedang and Khushi,” while another wrote, “I know @vedangraina only.”

Others believed that it was Ibrahim Ali Khan, who is set to star opposite Khushi in a rom-com. A user stated, “It’s Ibrahim Ali Khan! their new movie Naadaniyan is coming soon,” and another shared, “Ibrahim and Khushi’s Dharma movie Naadaniyaan coming on Netflix.”

A comment read, “Ayyeeeee it's definitely vedang cause the body personality is of Vedang but may be khushi wants to show this as a nadaniyaan promotion.”

Ibrahim and Khushi’s upcoming film is reportedly titled Naadaniyaan. It is helmed by Shauna Gautam, who assisted Karan Johar on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Earlier, Karan Johar penned a heartfelt note for Ibrahim and teased his Bollywood debut. He wrote, “We make way for a new wave of talent, one that I cannot wait for the world to see. So, stay tuned as @iakpataudi makes his way into your hearts and soon…onto the screens!”

Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan’s Loveyapa will be released in theaters on February 7, 2025. It is directed by Advait Chandan.