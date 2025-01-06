Vicky Kaushal turning into protective husband for Katrina Kaif on date night has netizens lauding his chivalrous act: WATCH

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. The duo never fails to express their love and affection for each other, be it during public appearances or on social media. They were recently spotted on a date night, and Vicky turned into a protective husband amid the crowd. Netizens couldn’t help but laud his chivalrous act.

On January 5, 2025, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif stepped out in Mumbai to spend some quality time together. They were clicked by the paparazzi as they came out of a building together and walked towards their car. Vicky and Katrina were seen twinning in black shirts and blue jeans. The Chhaava actor added a black cap to his ensemble while his wife looked stunning in open hair and minimal makeup.

They were seen walking hand in hand with smiles on their faces. Vicky even gave a thumbs up to the cameras. Amid the crowd, he protected Katrina and made way for her to sit in the car comfortably. He proved once again that he is the greenest flag and set major husband goals.

Watch the video here!

Fans showered love on the couple in the comments section. One person said, “Best couple in bollywood,” while another called them “The cutest.” A user wrote, “Janam with her janam,” and one comment read, “I love that we are getting to see more of them these days.” Many others left red hearts and heart-eye emojis.

Earlier, Katrina Kaif offered a peek into her holiday season with Vicky Kaushal and her friends. She posted a series of glimpses from their beach getaway in the United Kingdom. They were seen having a lot of fun at Rockham Bay. Kat and Vicky even posed for some romantic pictures.

In the caption, the actress wrote, “Family, Friends and the British wildlands …. (The sub zero ocean dip on Boxing Day always seems like such a good idea at the time).” Check out the post here!

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for exciting projects like Chhaava, Love & War, and Mahavatar. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif has Jee Le Zaraa in her lineup.

