Chhaava Teaser: Katrina Kaif lauds hubby Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming historical drama as ‘raw, brutal and glorious’

The highly anticipated teaser for Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava was released on August 19, 2024. The teaser appears promising, showcasing Kaushal in a rugged look for this historical drama. Taking to social media, his wife, Katrina Kaif, expressed her admiration for the upcoming film, praising it wholeheartedly.

The Merry Christmas actress re-shared the teaser to her Instagram stories and showered love on Kaushal for his hard work and dedication. She wrote, "and its hereeeee raw, brutal and glorious'

The creators of Chhaava released the official teaser for the film. This highly anticipated period drama is centered on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Teaser showcases Vicky Kaushal in a never-before-seen avatar, featuring intense war scenes. Once again, the versatile actor commands the screen, promising fans a visual treat.

In the teaser, Vicky is seen single-handedly battling a large group of warriors, exuding a tiger-like roar as he delivers a heroic and valiant performance on the blood-soaked battlefield, sure to give viewers goosebumps. Akshaye Khanna also makes an appearance that is recognizable in a negative role.

The film also features Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta in supporting roles. Set to hit theaters on December 6, it is being produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.

Up next, he will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Pinkvilla revealed that Love and War is one of SLB's most ambitious projects, with the director currently concentrating on pre-production.

Over the past few months, Bhansali has finalized the music and held several script-reading sessions with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. This film represents a shift from Bhansali's usual period dramas, and he is eager to infuse his unique style into this intense romance. The director plans to start filming in the last quarter of 2024.

The source also mentioned that there might be a brief shooting schedule with Ranbir Kapoor beforehand, but the main shoot for Love and War is scheduled to begin in November with all three leads. The actors have dedicated significant time to Bhansali, who intends to undertake a lengthy 250-day filming schedule, coordinating their combined availability. Alia Bhatt will complete her work on the YRF Spy Universe film.

