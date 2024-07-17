Vicky Kaushal praised Raghav Juyal for his Kill performance over one hour call; latter reveals actor kept asking him about how he ‘prepared’

Raghav Juyal is currently basking in the success of his latest released film, Kill. The film’s screening was attended by several Bollywood celebrities. Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Raghav revealed how Bad Newz actor Vicky Kaushal personally heaped praise on his film. He also mentioned getting a call from Kaushal.

Raghav Juyal recalls Vicky Kaushal's praise over an hour-long call for his Kill performance

While speaking to The Times of India recently, Raghav Juyal reflected on the film’s success and the reception it has been receiving from the industry. He stated that the response from the industry has been great.

“Vicky Kaushal Bhai loved the film and my performance so much, that he spent one hour with me asking me about how I prepared for the film, and how I could be so impulsive in my portrayal. And I just didn't know how to answer him, because I just went and did what the script said. Even now, when I see myself on the screen.. I feel very off. I cannot see myself performing," Juyal said.

Raghav Juyal pens a heartwarming note for Vicky Kaushal on his social media

It is worth mentioning that earlier this month, on July 5, Raghav posted a short clip wherein he was seen having a candid conversation with Vicky Kaushal during the special screening of Kill movie. The duo shared ear-to-ear grins while talking and twinned in black ensembles.

One could also hear the Sanju actor saying 'I love you' to Raghav Juyal. He also quipped, "Aise kaun kaam karta hai be (who works like this)?" remarking how amazingly the latter has worked in Karan Johar and Guneet Monga's action-packed thriller.

Raghav captioned the post, "@vickykaushal09 bhai I can’t express in words how inspired I am from Vicky bhai , what a superstar he is still so grounded , he flys so high still he is rooted , he has been there with me since the beginning of my Journey and has always been a moral support , WHAT A TALENT and what a HUMAN BEING , I really love u and m glad u loved our film #kill and my work as an actor, aap hi ko dekh dekh ke inspire hua hun love u."

Vicky Kaushal reacts

Overwhelmed by the caption, Vicky replied, "Arey mere bhai! Rulaeyga kya. Tu heera insaan hai… and you are freaking amazing in KILL … chaa jao!!! Love you."

Kill was released on July 5, 2024, and has been garnering positive reviews ever since.

