Citadel: Honey Bunny: Trailer date announcement of Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's series ft. The Family Man's Srikant, JK is crossover we needed

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of the series Citadel: Honey Bunny, starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The teaser of the web show has already impressed them, which introduced the lead actors as spy agents. Now, the makers have revealed the release date of the trailer as October 15, 2024, in a fun crossover video with The Family Man’s Srikant and JK.

Today, October 11, the Instagram handle of Amazon Prime Video shared the trailer date announcement of the upcoming series Citadel: Honey Bunny. The announcement video featured Manoj Bajpayee and Sharib Hashmi’s spy duo Srikant and JK from the series The Family Man.

Srikant shows the file of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan’s characters Honey and Bunny to JK. They discuss that they are a team from the 90s and use pagers. Srikant says that Honey and Bunny are not more dangerous than their duo.

He adds that he and JK are part of the National Force, and their reach is endless. Srikant makes fun of Honey and Bunny until he receives a message from them on the pager saying that they were here. At the end, the video reveals, “Trailer out on October 15.”

The caption of the post read, “OGs, don’t blink; the spies are on cue.”

Advertisement

Watch the crossover video here!

The cast of Citadel: Honey Bunny also features Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saqib Saleem, and Sikandar Kher.

Earlier, during the title announcement of the series, a description of the plot was also unveiled. It read, “Citadel: Honey Bunny has a riveting narrative that fuses the pulse-pounding elements of a gritty spy action thriller with the heartwarming allure of a love story, all set against the vibrant tapestry of the 90s. Honey Bunny is the Indian series within the Citadel universe.”

The show was created by Raj & DK and produced by D2R Films. Backed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo’s AGBO, Citadel: Honey Bunny is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video on November 7. A special screening of the series recently took place in London.

ALSO READ: Jaya Bachchan hugging and kissing Kajol at Durga Puja pandal will remind you of K3G in parallel universe; fan demands sequel: WATCH