Crew: Tabu wraps up shoot of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon starrer; drops PIC of celebrating with two cakes

Back on February 23, when the makers of Crew dropped the first posters featuring the lead actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon portraying air hostesses, cinephiles jumped out of their seats out of excitement. Well, the cast has finally wrapped up the shoot for the movie with a special celebration that involved not one but two cakes.

Tabu gives a peek into the wrap celebration of her upcoming movie Crew

The three leading ladies of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon will be seen playing air hostesses in director Rajesh A Krishnan’s Crew. Apart from them, ace Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh and comedian-actor Kapil Sharma are also part of the upcoming film. A while ago, the team wrapped up the shoot of the movie. Giving a peek into their celebration, Tabu dropped a picture that showcased two delicious-looking cakes.

In one of the two brown-hued cakes it was written ‘Thank You’ while the other read 'Tabu mam'. Sharing the photo, the actress penned, “Wrap time, cake time.” She also tagged Rhea Kapoor and Farah Khan on the post.

Recently, the trailer of the much-anticipated film of the year was dropped which got everyone talking. As they try to 'Risk it,' 'Steal it,' and 'Fake it' in the film, it also promises a lot of effortless comedy, fun, and a whole lot of suspense as we delve into the world of these smart air hostesses. After the trailer was dropped, desi girl Priyanka Chopra extended her support to the actors by sharing the clip on her Instagram stories. She seems to be ‘Obsessed’ with the Crew team.

Even actor Varun Dhawan was impressed with it and lauded the team for the gripping trailer. He wrote on his social media, “Great fun all the firecrackers together can't wait.” Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor, the audience can watch the commercial family entertainer in cinemas on March 29, 2024.

